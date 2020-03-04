Gourmet Mon Petit Chicken 6X50g

My cat loved it
Great cat food ,my cat loved every little bit of it ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cat loved them. Don’t smell to bad for cat food e
Cat loved them. Don’t smell to bad for cat food either
My cat loved this food, the pack size is small com
My cat loved this food, the pack size is small compared to other brand pouches, but it’s a perfect single use size so none gets wasted.
A tasty treat
My cat found these pouches really tasty but abit small, I couldn’t afford to feed her on these all the time. Definitely will buy again as a treat meal. She is now of an age when the gravy/jelly is eaten first and there was plenty for her so smiles all round.
My furbabys lived this food
My 2 cats love this gormet food pouches are the right size flavours are nice my cats ate it all up then they wanted more I like this food nice smelling meaty not to heavy on there belly’s I’ve now chaned them to this food they love it
My cat absolutely loves it,only had this cat food
My cat absolutely loves it,only had this cat food cos on offer,but my cat really like it
Our cat is so picky ok food but absolutely loves t
Our cat is so picky ok food but absolutely loves this
Will buy again
My cats absolutely love this food and it comes in a great single serving size so none gets wasted. My cat licked the bowl clean every time and I’ll definitely be buying again.
My cats love it! Good portion size! They never lea
My cats love it! Good portion size! They never leave a scrap! Will buy again!
Happy cats
My cats adore this. Usually one of the four will turn its nose up at new foods but they all really enjoyed these. I'll definitely keep buying them!