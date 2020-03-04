By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Mon Petit Chicken 6X50g

5(130)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Mon Petit Chicken 6X50g
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Come and meet me on my very own website www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • You know your cat prefers to eat small meals several times throughout the day. This is why GOURMET has created Mon Petit, a range of exquisite recipes specially developed in small portions for your cat to enjoy.
  • Fine cuts with beef, chicken, salmon and other exquisite flavours, in a delicious sauce for an excellent meal. Thanks to the small 50g pouch, you can serve your cat a fresh meal with a different flavour each time, that he can eat all at once. This means more enjoyment and variety for him, and no leftovers for you.
  • All recipes have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • GOURMET Mon Petit: a variety of delectable meals that are just the right size.
  • Crafted with a selection of Duck, Chicken, Turkey in a savoury sauce
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 50g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: For an average adult cat (4kg), serve 6 to 7 pouches throughout the day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161.
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household.
  • Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

6 x 50g ℮

    • Crafted with a selection of Duck, Chicken, Turkey in a savoury sauce
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 50g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Chicken
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    • Crafted with a selection of Duck, Chicken, Turkey in a savoury sauce
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 50g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Chicken
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    • Crafted with a selection of Duck, Chicken, Turkey in a savoury sauce
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 50g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Chicken
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-

130 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loved it

5 stars

Great cat food ,my cat loved every little bit of it ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cat loved them. Don’t smell to bad for cat food e

5 stars

Cat loved them. Don’t smell to bad for cat food either

My cat loved this food, the pack size is small com

5 stars

My cat loved this food, the pack size is small compared to other brand pouches, but it’s a perfect single use size so none gets wasted.

A tasty treat

4 stars

My cat found these pouches really tasty but abit small, I couldn’t afford to feed her on these all the time. Definitely will buy again as a treat meal. She is now of an age when the gravy/jelly is eaten first and there was plenty for her so smiles all round.

My furbabys lived this food

5 stars

My 2 cats love this gormet food pouches are the right size flavours are nice my cats ate it all up then they wanted more I like this food nice smelling meaty not to heavy on there belly’s I’ve now chaned them to this food they love it

My cat absolutely loves it,only had this cat food

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves it,only had this cat food cos on offer,but my cat really like it

Our cat is so picky ok food but absolutely loves t

5 stars

Our cat is so picky ok food but absolutely loves this

Will buy again

5 stars

My cats absolutely love this food and it comes in a great single serving size so none gets wasted. My cat licked the bowl clean every time and I’ll definitely be buying again.

My cats love it! Good portion size! They never lea

5 stars

My cats love it! Good portion size! They never leave a scrap! Will buy again!

Happy cats

5 stars

My cats adore this. Usually one of the four will turn its nose up at new foods but they all really enjoyed these. I'll definitely keep buying them!

1-10 of 130 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

