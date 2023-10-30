We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Adult Cat Mixed Selection In Gravy 6X400g

3.8(28)
£4.50

£1.88/kg

A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1-7 years.
Complete & Balanced NUTRITIONAt Tesco, we know that your cat is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutrition experts to create a range of cat food, withwholesome nutritious ingredients , essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your cat needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy cat that live life to the full.
Pack size: 2400G

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

24 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 400g e (2.4kg)

Ingredients

Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars.

Additives
Nutritional Additives per kg
​​​​​​Vitamin A 1260 IU, Vitamin D3 63 IU, Vitamin E 17 mg, Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate) 9 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.2 mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 9 mg, Taurine 435 mg.

Analytical Constituents
Protein  6.5%
Crude fibre  0.3%
Fat content 3.5%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture  82.0%
Calcium  0.4% 
Omega 6  0.8%
Calories 76 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

