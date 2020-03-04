By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Mon Petit Fish Selection 6X50g

5(76)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Mon Petit Fish Selection 6X50g
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Come and meet me on my very own website www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • You know your cat prefers to eat small meals several times throughout the day. This is why GOURMET has created Mon Petit, a range of exquisite recipes specially developed in small portions for your cat to enjoy.
  • Fine cuts with beef, chicken, salmon and other exquisite flavours, in a delicious sauce for an excellent meal. Thanks to the small 50g pouch, you can serve your cat a fresh meal with a different flavour each time, that he can eat all at once. This means more enjoyment and variety for him, and no leftovers for you.
  • All recipes have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • GOURMET Mon Petit: a variety of delectable meals that are just the right size.
  • Crafted with a selection of Tuna, Salmon, Trout in a savoury sauce
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 50g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: For an average adult cat (4kg), serve 6 to 7 pouches throughout the day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161.
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household.
  • Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

6 x 50g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.5%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:2.8%
    Crude ash:1.6%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:640
    Vit. D3:98
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.5
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-

76 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Portion control made easy

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves it! He's an older gentleman, who has been putting on the pounds recently so the small portion sizes are ideal. He's also a very fussy eater who up to now has mostly turned his nose up at wet food - he goes absolutely mad for this though and I definitely notice a positive difference in his coat.

Fantastic quality

5 stars

Wow my cat absolutely loves this food! He goes crazy as soon as I open it and it fills him up

My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size

4 stars

My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size for the price. Understand that this is a 'complementary' food, but my cat is quite fussy and once she tasted this, she didn't want her ordinary food. Gourmet should double the portion size.

Meal for indoor cat

4 stars

Perfect size meal for my indoor cat who needs strict portion control. However, also seems quite wasteful only having one meal per pouch and not cost effective. Cat loves the food though and eats it all up!

My cat absolutely loved this, I’ve never seen her

5 stars

My cat absolutely loved this, I’ve never seen her eat her breakfast so fast! Definitely a big hit with her!

Good cat food

5 stars

Very good quality cat food.both cats really enjoyed it.

Delicious for your cat

5 stars

My cat absolute loves it! She eats the whole sachet, normally with other foods she like to leave some. It must be extra yummy for her. You can also tell the fish use is of good quality as it’s in flakes and naturally shaped rather than processed squares you get in other brands. The portion size is also perfect. Highly recommend

My cats can’t get enough of this!

5 stars

My cats cry for this food! They love it so much! And it is a great portion size for their breakfast! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and good portion size

4 stars

Good quality and size, not too much for one sitting. My cat only likes gravy based meat not jelly so he really enjoys this.

Great cat food.

5 stars

My cats love this food. I have a fussy Bengal who is very particular about what she eats, but she loves this. The other flavours are great for them too. The pouch size is idea to feed alongside kibble. I'd recommend this.

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

