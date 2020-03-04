Gourmet Mon Petit Fish Selection 6X50g

Portion control made easy
My cat absolutely loves it! He's an older gentleman, who has been putting on the pounds recently so the small portion sizes are ideal. He's also a very fussy eater who up to now has mostly turned his nose up at wet food - he goes absolutely mad for this though and I definitely notice a positive difference in his coat.
Fantastic quality
Wow my cat absolutely loves this food! He goes crazy as soon as I open it and it fills him up
My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size
My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size for the price. Understand that this is a 'complementary' food, but my cat is quite fussy and once she tasted this, she didn't want her ordinary food. Gourmet should double the portion size.
Meal for indoor cat
Perfect size meal for my indoor cat who needs strict portion control. However, also seems quite wasteful only having one meal per pouch and not cost effective. Cat loves the food though and eats it all up!
My cat absolutely loved this, I’ve never seen her
My cat absolutely loved this, I’ve never seen her eat her breakfast so fast! Definitely a big hit with her!
Good cat food
Very good quality cat food.both cats really enjoyed it.
Delicious for your cat
My cat absolute loves it! She eats the whole sachet, normally with other foods she like to leave some. It must be extra yummy for her. You can also tell the fish use is of good quality as it’s in flakes and naturally shaped rather than processed squares you get in other brands. The portion size is also perfect. Highly recommend
My cats can’t get enough of this!
My cats cry for this food! They love it so much! And it is a great portion size for their breakfast! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty and good portion size
Good quality and size, not too much for one sitting. My cat only likes gravy based meat not jelly so he really enjoys this.
Great cat food.
My cats love this food. I have a fussy Bengal who is very particular about what she eats, but she loves this. The other flavours are great for them too. The pouch size is idea to feed alongside kibble. I'd recommend this.