Felix Cat Food Soup Fish Selection 288G 6 Pack

My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size
My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size for the price. Understand that this is a 'complementary' food, but my cat is quite fussy and once she tasted this, she didn't want her ordinary food. Felix should double the portion size.
Happy Cats!
My cats wont touch anything but Felix As Good as it Looks so thought Id try this and they love it! Its inhaled within minute of it being in the bowl. Lots of juice and enough fishy chunks to keep them happy.
Tasty but small
Cats thought this was absolutely delicious! I probably wouldn't buy regularly though, as it's not a meal, just a tasty treat.
Your cat will love it
Cat loves it whenever we feed her this the bowl is licked clean and she is waiting for her next feed
No left overs with this food :-)
My cat loves this food, never anything left in the bowl. Only criticism is that the sachets are too small for my 10kg mainecoon, he needs to have 2 at a time!
My cat Ginger LOVES this stuff!
OMG my cat loves this stuff. A lot of the time, Ginger likes to lick the jelly off other cat foods and leave some of the chunks. But with this she slurps it all up and meow for more. If it wasn't so pricey she'd have it for every meal instead of one serving a day!
Look great and cat loves it
Cat just loves this, real meaty pieces, and it is a great way to get some much needed fluids in to her. She never leaves any, and jumps up in anticipation, portion size is just right for her, and if your cat is rather fussy like mine i suggest you try this.
Try it
My cat really enjoyed this. Makes a change form normal wet foot which can be a bit thick for them. This felt like a little treat for her. She doesn't like beef so wasnt keen on that one but the rest she scoffed.
Not as much liquid as my cat would like
I’m trying to get my cat to drink more liquid so thought these cat soups would be perfect. There is more meat in them than I expected and Murphy drinks all the liquid but leaves the meat, occasionally going back and eating some of the meat later. He likes it but we’d prefer if it was more liquid.
Cats like Felix, like Felix!
My two cats absolutely adore these “cat soups”, they can’t get enough of them! Just as well the sachets are quite dinky or I’d have some very fat pets. The liquid soup to flaky meat ratio is spot on too - just enough meat chunks to keep them happy.