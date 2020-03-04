By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Cat Food Soup Fish Selection 288G 6 Pack

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Felix® Soup is an irresistible range of exciting recipes for your cat.
  • We are sure your little rascal will love lapping up the delicious broth and getting his teeth stuck into the mouth-watering chunks.
  • Each ready to pour pouch of Felix® Soup is the perfect size to fuel you cat's mischief at any time of day and, with no added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives, you can feel good about serving it.
  • Add some delicious variety to your cat's day with the irresistible Felix® Soup recipes, the perfect complement to his diet.
  • Felix® Soup is also available in a wide range of delicious varieties. Have you tried the Felix® Soup Farm Selection with Beef, with Chicken, and with Lamb?
  • Made with quality ingredients
  • Pack size: 288G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel.

Preparation and Usage

  Feeding guide: For a 4kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complement products from Purina. For your cat's health, please respect the feeding guide. Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high moisture content: part of your cat's daily water recommended intake will be supplied through the consumption of this product.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

6 x 48g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:87.5%
    Protein:7.5%
    Fat content:1.5%
    Crude ash:1.8%
    Crude fibres:0.2%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:87.5%
    Protein:7.5%
    Fat content:1.5%
    Crude ash:1.8%
    Crude fibres:0.2%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Plaice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Additives: Flavourings

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of left hand panel.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:87.5%
    Protein:7.5%
    Fat content:1.5%
    Crude ash:1.8%
    Crude fibres:0.2%

29 Reviews

My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size

4 stars

My cat loved it... only gripe is the portion size for the price. Understand that this is a 'complementary' food, but my cat is quite fussy and once she tasted this, she didn't want her ordinary food. Felix should double the portion size.

Happy Cats!

5 stars

My cats wont touch anything but Felix As Good as it Looks so thought Id try this and they love it! Its inhaled within minute of it being in the bowl. Lots of juice and enough fishy chunks to keep them happy.

Tasty but small

4 stars

Cats thought this was absolutely delicious! I probably wouldn't buy regularly though, as it's not a meal, just a tasty treat.

Your cat will love it

5 stars

Cat loves it whenever we feed her this the bowl is licked clean and she is waiting for her next feed

No left overs with this food :-)

5 stars

My cat loves this food, never anything left in the bowl. Only criticism is that the sachets are too small for my 10kg mainecoon, he needs to have 2 at a time!

My cat Ginger LOVES this stuff!

5 stars

OMG my cat loves this stuff. A lot of the time, Ginger likes to lick the jelly off other cat foods and leave some of the chunks. But with this she slurps it all up and meow for more. If it wasn't so pricey she'd have it for every meal instead of one serving a day!

Look great and cat loves it

5 stars

Cat just loves this, real meaty pieces, and it is a great way to get some much needed fluids in to her. She never leaves any, and jumps up in anticipation, portion size is just right for her, and if your cat is rather fussy like mine i suggest you try this.

Try it

4 stars

My cat really enjoyed this. Makes a change form normal wet foot which can be a bit thick for them. This felt like a little treat for her. She doesn't like beef so wasnt keen on that one but the rest she scoffed.

Not as much liquid as my cat would like

4 stars

I’m trying to get my cat to drink more liquid so thought these cat soups would be perfect. There is more meat in them than I expected and Murphy drinks all the liquid but leaves the meat, occasionally going back and eating some of the meat later. He likes it but we’d prefer if it was more liquid.

Cats like Felix, like Felix!

5 stars

My two cats absolutely adore these “cat soups”, they can’t get enough of them! Just as well the sachets are quite dinky or I’d have some very fat pets. The liquid soup to flaky meat ratio is spot on too - just enough meat chunks to keep them happy.

