Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G

My cat loves this product so much
He could get enough of them, he kept trying to have more
Real Treat
My cat goes crazy when he sees the packet, he loves them so much, he even sits up and begs. They are a healthy and nutritious treat for cats, a good size also.
My cats Love these treats
My cats are very fussy when it comes to different flavours , can please one but not the other but they both really enjoy these treats.
Felix loves Felix
Bought as a treat. Felix loves them. Just need to shake the bag once and he comes running
Crazy for Felix!
I buy this product once a fortnight and my cat loves them! We've tried out her brands too but she turns her nose up! She always knows wether it's Felix or not. These are her fave!
The cats both love the taste of the seaside
Just like the other Felix treats, our two cats adore these!! Awesome!!!
Our cats adore these!!!!
Our two cats absolutely adore these!!! I highly recommend them!
My cat really likes this product!
My mum doesn't usually buy them but my cat loves them because of their fishy flavours. Even in an underwater rescue he gains super powers from eating them and by that, I mean powers like being able to swim and breathe underwater.
Cats Totally Adore it
My cats are very fussy will only eat certain foods. But they go mad over felix goody bags. I have to buy 3 a week. Everytime I open one my cats suddenly appear they adore it. I love to buy them food that they love and adore. They cant get enough.
Cat adores
Bought this from poundstretcher on special offer , first time cat loved it in fact he nearly ate whole pack in one go