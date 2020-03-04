By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G

5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with Felix Goody Bags - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of meaty treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and fun shapes.
  • Felix Goody Bag is available in a wider range of variants. Have you heard about Mixed Grill flavoured with delicious Beef, Chicken and Salmon or Cheezy Mix flavoured with tempting Cheddar, Gouda, and Edam cheeses?
  • That's not all! Felix Goody Bags contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
  • Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with Felix Goody Bags - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of meaty treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and fun shapes
  • Our specially formulated FELIX® GOODY BAG Original Mix flavoured with Chicken, Liver & Turkey cat treats contain proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help keep your cat supported
  • Flavoured with chicken, liver and turkey
  • A colourful mix of meaty treats full of enticing aromas and appealing textures. With three irresistible flavours in every bag, they're Triple the Treat!
  • Tasty textures and irresistible flavours packed in a convenient goody bag for your cat to enjoy
  • A delicious complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%)*, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives, (*Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken, 2% Liver and 0.5% Turkey)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration, and batch numbers: see coding on bottom of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amounts for a 4kg cat is 13g (approx. 35 pieces). Please adjust the main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland please write to
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein35.0%
Fat content19.5%
Crude ash8.5%
Crude fibres0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
Calcium Iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 170)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loves this product so much

5 stars

He could get enough of them, he kept trying to have more

Real Treat

5 stars

My cat goes crazy when he sees the packet, he loves them so much, he even sits up and begs. They are a healthy and nutritious treat for cats, a good size also.

My cats Love these treats

5 stars

My cats are very fussy when it comes to different flavours , can please one but not the other but they both really enjoy these treats.

Felix loves Felix

5 stars

Bought as a treat. Felix loves them. Just need to shake the bag once and he comes running

Crazy for Felix!

5 stars

I buy this product once a fortnight and my cat loves them! We've tried out her brands too but she turns her nose up! She always knows wether it's Felix or not. These are her fave!

The cats both love the taste of the seaside

5 stars

Just like the other Felix treats, our two cats adore these!! Awesome!!!

Our cats adore these!!!!

5 stars

Our two cats absolutely adore these!!! I highly recommend them!

My cat really likes this product!

5 stars

My mum doesn't usually buy them but my cat loves them because of their fishy flavours. Even in an underwater rescue he gains super powers from eating them and by that, I mean powers like being able to swim and breathe underwater.

Cats Totally Adore it

5 stars

My cats are very fussy will only eat certain foods. But they go mad over felix goody bags. I have to buy 3 a week. Everytime I open one my cats suddenly appear they adore it. I love to buy them food that they love and adore. They cant get enough.

Cat adores

5 stars

Bought this from poundstretcher on special offer , first time cat loved it in fact he nearly ate whole pack in one go

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g

£ 1.00
£13.34/kg

Tesco Pocket Pillows Salmon Bites 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G

£ 0.85
£18.89/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here