Dreamies Cat Treats With Chicken 60G

Onyx's first choice!
My Cat loves these treats, they're a great way to get a cuddle and spend some time with her, she loves every flavour but chicken are number 1 in her eyes. Love them
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|25
|Inorganic matter:
|9
|Crude fibres:
|1.7
|Energy:
|438 kcal/100g
|Vitamin A:
|6460 IU
|Vitamin B1:
|9.9 mg
|Vitamin B2:
|16.9 mg
|Vitamin B6:
|4.4 mg
|Vitamin D3:
|713 IU
|Vitamin E:
|64.8 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|26.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|43.4 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|2.2 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|193 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants and Colourants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
