Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10 Litres

4.5(146)Write a review
Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10 Litres
£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Product Description

  • Developed to be lightweight and absorbent
  • Our range of cat litters have been developed with pet experts to make cleaning up after your cat quick and easy. With clumping and non-clumping options, as well as wood, antibacterial, ultra-clumping and low dust variants, our range has something to suit you and your cat.
  • Developed to be lightweight and absorbent
  • Pack size: 10L

Information

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Provide a litter tray large enough for your cat to use comfortably. Pour in the cat litter to a depth of 5cm. Inspect the tray daily and using a scoop remove solids as necessary, dispose of with the appropriate waste. Occasionally shake the tray to bring fresh granules to bring fresh granules to the surface. At regular intervals the tray should be emptied completely and washed out with a mild detergent. Dry the tray thoroughly before filling with fresh litter. Pour in the cat litter to a depth of 5cm. It is recommended, for hygiene reasons, that disposable gloves are worn whilst handling soiled litter and washing the tray. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, small children and those with suppressed immune systems should avoid contact with soiled litter. Soiled litter should be securely sealed in plastic bags and disposed of with the normal household waste. Never flush cat litter down the toilet. Do not compost or dig into the garden as cat faeces may contain bacteria. Litter tray liners are a convenient way of lining your cat’s litter tray to aid safe and easy disposal.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • It is recommended, for hygiene reasons, the disposable gloves are worn whilst handling soiled litter and washing the tray.
  • Pregnant women, nursing mothers small children and those with suppressed immune systems should avoid contact with soiled litter.
  • Soiled liter should be securely sealed in plastic bag and disposed of with the normal household waste.
  • Never flush cat litter down the toilet.
  • Do not compost or dig into the garden as cat faeces may contain bacteria.
  • Litter tray liners are a convenient way of lining your cat's litter tray to aid safe and easy disposal.

Recycling info

Bag. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10l

Safety information

View more safety information

146 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for the price

4 stars

If you change your Litter every day like me. This is perfect. If you don't change so often of recommend a more expensive brand.

Good value

5 stars

Always found this to be excellent

I have been surprised that recent purchases of the

2 stars

I have been surprised that recent purchases of the Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter look different. There appears to be more dust than litter and consequently I am having to clean out the trays more frequently than before? Is anyone else having the same problems or perhaps I have just hit a bad batch?

Not satisfactory

1 stars

I am horrified that I am unable to order more than 2 bags at a time. They are heavy and I am unable to carry them. Poor service

Good quality!

4 stars

Good quality cat litter. Absorbent. Goes a long way. Would recommend.

Best cat litter. Thank-you Tesco for bring it bac

5 stars

Best cat litter. Thank-you Tesco for bring it back.

Great cat litter at a great price

5 stars

I don't know who is happier that this cat litter is back in stock again - me or my cat. It was gone for so long that it was substituted with the wooden litter and the more expensive brands of grit based litter. What I have learned is my cat hates the feel of the wooden pellets under his paws, I had to mix it in with the grit to get him to use his tray. This just works for me and my cat and it's a great price too.

Cat will only use this.Great.Please get more in.

5 stars

Fantastic quality.My cat will only use this as its fine not coarse for her paws.She is elderly and finds it easier to bury her presentation as her back legs are weak with Arthritis.Pleassse bring it back.My cat misses it and so do i.Thank you Tesco. PS i have tried others but always gave had to go back to this one.My sister is also now using it for her two cats and they previously would refuse other litter and went elsewhere.Now no bother at all.It seems like cats prefer a finer litter as opposed to coarse lumps AND the Tesco litter is more absorbent by far,than the coarser type of litter.Thank you .Hazel Craig. Larne .Co.Antrim.💞

Does the job, & stops in the tray!

5 stars

Use this cat litter all the time, love it and it's cheap! Why have Tesco stop selling it online!

Fantastic

5 stars

I am so pleased the Tesco cat litter has returned I have two very fussy cats - I have tried other cat litter and I think this is the best also a great price. Thanks Tesco.

1-10 of 146 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

