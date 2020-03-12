Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10 Litres

Good for the price
If you change your Litter every day like me. This is perfect. If you don't change so often of recommend a more expensive brand.
Good value
Always found this to be excellent
I have been surprised that recent purchases of the Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter look different. There appears to be more dust than litter and consequently I am having to clean out the trays more frequently than before? Is anyone else having the same problems or perhaps I have just hit a bad batch?
Not satisfactory
I am horrified that I am unable to order more than 2 bags at a time. They are heavy and I am unable to carry them. Poor service
Good quality!
Good quality cat litter. Absorbent. Goes a long way. Would recommend.
Best cat litter. Thank-you Tesco for bring it back.
Great cat litter at a great price
I don't know who is happier that this cat litter is back in stock again - me or my cat. It was gone for so long that it was substituted with the wooden litter and the more expensive brands of grit based litter. What I have learned is my cat hates the feel of the wooden pellets under his paws, I had to mix it in with the grit to get him to use his tray. This just works for me and my cat and it's a great price too.
Cat will only use this.Great.Please get more in.
Fantastic quality.My cat will only use this as its fine not coarse for her paws.She is elderly and finds it easier to bury her presentation as her back legs are weak with Arthritis.Pleassse bring it back.My cat misses it and so do i.Thank you Tesco. PS i have tried others but always gave had to go back to this one.My sister is also now using it for her two cats and they previously would refuse other litter and went elsewhere.Now no bother at all.It seems like cats prefer a finer litter as opposed to coarse lumps AND the Tesco litter is more absorbent by far,than the coarser type of litter.Thank you .Hazel Craig. Larne .Co.Antrim.💞
Does the job, & stops in the tray!
Use this cat litter all the time, love it and it's cheap! Why have Tesco stop selling it online!
Fantastic
I am so pleased the Tesco cat litter has returned I have two very fussy cats - I have tried other cat litter and I think this is the best also a great price. Thanks Tesco.