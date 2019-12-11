Roasted, Salted & Flavoured Nuts

Search
Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 300 G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Crisps & Nuts
shelf
£
3.66
£
12.20
/kg
Add Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 300 G
Add
add Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 300 G to basket
Kp Original Salted Peanuts 415G
Write a review
Rest of
Salted Nuts
shelf
£
3.49
£
8.41
/kg
Add Kp Original Salted Peanuts 415G
Add
add Kp Original Salted Peanuts 415G to basket
Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 415G
Write a review
Rest of
Dry Roasted Nuts
shelf
£
3.49
£
8.41
/kg
Add Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 415G
Add
add Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 415G to basket
Kp Honey Roast Peanuts 225G
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
2.30
£
10.23
/kg
Add Kp Honey Roast Peanuts 225G
Add
add Kp Honey Roast Peanuts 225G to basket
Kp Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 225G
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
2.30
£
10.23
/kg
Add Kp Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 225G
Add
add Kp Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 225G to basket
Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 350
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Crisps & Nuts
shelf
£
4.30
£
12.29
/kg
Add Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 350
Add
add Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 350 to basket
Mr Porky Crispy Strips 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed Nuts & Raisins
shelf
£
1.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Mr Porky Crispy Strips 40G
Add
add Mr Porky Crispy Strips 40G to basket
Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 250G
Save 49p Was £2.29 Now £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.72
/100g
Add Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 250G
Add
add Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 250G to basket
Save 49p Was £2.29 Now £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Kp Original Salted Peanuts 250G
Save 49p Was £2.29 Now £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.72
/100g
Add Kp Original Salted Peanuts 250G
Add
add Kp Original Salted Peanuts 250G to basket
Save 49p Was £2.29 Now £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 31/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts Snacks 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Mixed Nuts & Raisins
shelf
£
2.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts Snacks 200 G
Add
add Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts Snacks 200 G to basket
Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Crisps & Nuts
shelf
£
2.10
£
3.82
/kg
Add Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G
Add
add Tesco Roasted Salted Peanuts 550G to basket
Tesco Roasted & Salted Almonds 100 G
Write a review
Rest of
Almonds & Macadamia Nuts
shelf
£
1.60
£
16.00
/kg
Add Tesco Roasted & Salted Almonds 100 G
Add
add Tesco Roasted & Salted Almonds 100 G to basket
Tesco Chilli Rice Crackers Snacks 125 G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet Chilli & Spicy Sharing Crisps
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Chilli Rice Crackers Snacks 125 G
Add
add Tesco Chilli Rice Crackers Snacks 125 G to basket
Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Dry Roasted Nuts
shelf
£
2.10
£
3.82
/kg
Add Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 550G
Add
add Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 550G to basket
Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Pistachio Nuts
shelf
£
1.85
£
12.34
/kg
Add Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 150G
Add
add Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 150G to basket
Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
1.19
£
5.95
/kg
Add Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G
Add
add Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Peanuts 200G to basket
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
1.20
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G
Add
add Tesco Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 200G to basket
Tesco Biltong Original Snacks 40 G
Write a review
Rest of
Meat Snacking
shelf
£
1.50
£
3.75
/100g
Add Tesco Biltong Original Snacks 40 G
Add
add Tesco Biltong Original Snacks 40 G to basket
Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Roasted & Flavoured Nuts
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G
Add
add Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G to basket
Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Roasted & Flavoured Nuts
shelf
£
1.20
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200 G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200 G to basket
Mr Porky Pork Crackles Sharing Bag 70G
Write a review
Rest of
Meat Snacking
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.22
/100g
Add Mr Porky Pork Crackles Sharing Bag 70G
Add
add Mr Porky Pork Crackles Sharing Bag 70G to basket
Tesco Bbq Flavoured Coated Peanuts 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Peanuts
shelf
£
1.20
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Bbq Flavoured Coated Peanuts 200 G
Add
add Tesco Bbq Flavoured Coated Peanuts 200 G to basket
Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Cashew Nuts
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G
Add
add Tesco Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G to basket
Tesco Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashew Nuts 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Cashew Nuts
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Tesco Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashew Nuts 150G
Add
add Tesco Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashew Nuts 150G to basket
