Tesco Roasted Salted Pistachio Nuts 150G

Empty shells
Bought a bag on Saturday - empty shells. 5 out of 10 are empty. I have never seen something like this. The quality is beyond bad.
Good quality and tasty. Not too salty.
Very nice
Nice tasting nut, was a bit surprised how many were not in the shell and also small ones which were inedible, I only got these because I saw a program on Tv about them and my friend said they were good. They also make a heck of a mess, so make sure you got a pot to put shells and skins in!
yummy!!!! Ideal for those who need to keep an eye
yummy!!!! Ideal for those who need to keep an eye on their salt intake. Not too salty - just right for me. Might be a good idea to grade packets for salt so that people know what they are getting. enid enid
Addictive late night snack
Always finished within a few minutes... salty and fun to crack open.
Excellent
Love them
They hole family love them , one bag is never enough