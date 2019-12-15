By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasted Salted Pistachio Nuts 150G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Roasted Salted Pistachio Nuts 150G
£ 1.85
£12.34/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy602kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2408kJ / 582kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted Pistachio nuts in shell.
  • Salted. / Specially selected for size with an aromatic, earthy taste. / We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Pistachio Nuts, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g (shelled)
Energy2408kJ / 582kcal602kJ / 145kcal
Fat46.4g11.6g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate10.2g2.6g
Sugars7.3g1.8g
Fibre11.6g2.9g
Protein24.9g6.2g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Empty shells

1 stars

Bought a bag on Saturday - empty shells. 5 out of 10 are empty. I have never seen something like this. The quality is beyond bad.

Good quality and tasty. Not too salty.

4 stars

Good quality and tasty. Not too salty.

Very nice

3 stars

Nice tasting nut, was a bit surprised how many were not in the shell and also small ones which were inedible, I only got these because I saw a program on Tv about them and my friend said they were good. They also make a heck of a mess, so make sure you got a pot to put shells and skins in!

yummy!!!! Ideal for those who need to keep an eye

5 stars

yummy!!!! Ideal for those who need to keep an eye on their salt intake. Not too salty - just right for me. Might be a good idea to grade packets for salt so that people know what they are getting. enid enid

Addictive late night snack

5 stars

Always finished within a few minutes... salty and fun to crack open.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent

Love them

5 stars

They hole family love them , one bag is never enough

