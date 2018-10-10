Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G

Excellent
I get a packet with every order, put them in a bowl in the kitchen and have a few every time I go in
Great nibbles!
I buy these regularly for my Saturday night nibbles selection. Judging by how quickly they go to a lot of yum mms I would say they were good.
They're not KP
Taste like a much cheaper brand. Why KPs nuts were replaced with these I don't understand. I love honey roasted cashews, but I won't buy these again. They just don't taste nice.
I'm Nutty about these
I by these honey roast cashew nuts regularly, they are of great quality not like other makes & taste wonderful also they are very morish. . These cashews are of a decent size & stay fresh tasting for ages even if I've accidentally not fastened the packet properly after eating some, unlike other makes who's packets seem to contain lots of small nuts & broken bits. I would recommend these nuts to other people to try