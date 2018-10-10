By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy606kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2425kJ / 584kcal

Product Description

  • Honey roasted cashew nuts.
  • HONEY ROASTED Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in sugar We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cashew Nuts (85%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2425kJ / 584kcal606kJ / 146kcal
Fat42.5g10.6g
Saturates7.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate29.6g7.4g
Sugars19.3g4.8g
Fibre5.0g1.3g
Protein18.1g4.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

I get a packet with every order, put them in a bowl in the kitchen and have a few every time I go in

Great nibbles!

5 stars

I buy these regularly for my Saturday night nibbles selection. Judging by how quickly they go to a lot of yum mms I would say they were good.

They're not KP

3 stars

Taste like a much cheaper brand. Why KPs nuts were replaced with these I don't understand. I love honey roasted cashews, but I won't buy these again. They just don't taste nice.

I'm Nutty about these

5 stars

I by these honey roast cashew nuts regularly, they are of great quality not like other makes & taste wonderful also they are very morish. . These cashews are of a decent size & stay fresh tasting for ages even if I've accidentally not fastened the packet properly after eating some, unlike other makes who's packets seem to contain lots of small nuts & broken bits. I would recommend these nuts to other people to try

