Mr. Porky Crispy Pork Strips 35G

Product Description
- Seasoned Pork Rind
- Hats Off to the Nation's Favourite
- As the Nation's Favourite pork scratchings, we've created these Crispy Strips to have the same mouth-watering taste as our scratchings but with a lighter texture for a more everyday snack. Cooked to perfection before being sprinkled with our signature seasoning, the lighter bite means you can satisfy your pork cravings anytime, anywhere.
- Mr Porky is a registered Trademark.
- The Nation's Favourite
- Great taste 2019
- The Lighter Bite
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Dextrose
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright lights and strong odours. Once open, consume immediately.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
Pack Contains 1 Serving
Warnings
- WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Mr. Porky,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP.
Return to
- Great Taste Guaranteed
- We're proud of our snacks and want you to enjoy them. If you're at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.mrporky.co.uk or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you're contacting us by post.
- Mr. Porky,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35 g serving
|Energy
|2355kJ
|824kJ
|-
|565kcal
|198kcal
|Fat
|36.3g
|12.7g
|of which saturates
|12.4g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|59.0g
|20.7g
|Salt
|6.44g
|2.25g
|Pack Contains 1 Serving
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020