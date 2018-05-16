By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr. Porky Crispy Pork Strips 35G

Mr. Porky Crispy Pork Strips 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Pork Rind
  • Hats Off to the Nation's Favourite
  • As the Nation's Favourite pork scratchings, we've created these Crispy Strips to have the same mouth-watering taste as our scratchings but with a lighter texture for a more everyday snack. Cooked to perfection before being sprinkled with our signature seasoning, the lighter bite means you can satisfy your pork cravings anytime, anywhere.
  • Mr Porky is a registered Trademark.
  • The Nation's Favourite
  • Great taste 2019
  • The Lighter Bite
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright lights and strong odours. Once open, consume immediately.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Pack Contains 1 Serving

Warnings

  • WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Mr. Porky,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.

  • Great Taste Guaranteed
  • We're proud of our snacks and want you to enjoy them. If you're at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.mrporky.co.uk or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you're contacting us by post.
Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35 g serving
Energy2355kJ824kJ
-565kcal198kcal
Fat36.3g12.7g
of which saturates12.4g4.3g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.1g
of which sugars0.2g<0.1g
Protein59.0g20.7g
Salt6.44g2.25g
Pack Contains 1 Serving--

Safety information

WARNING: Only suitable for those with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been made to remove bones, some may remain.

