By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walker Sensation Mexian Smoked Chili Nuts 150G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walker Sensation Mexian Smoked Chili Nuts 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy710 kJ 171 kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.69g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 710kJ

Product Description

  • Mexican Smoked Chilli Flavour Coated Peanuts
  • - Discover the satisfying crunch and mouth-watering flavours of Sensations Coated Peanuts
  • - Serving up the smoky aroma and spicy flavours of Mexican-style chilli, Sensations Mexican Smoked Chilli Coated Peanuts finish with a kick of sweet paprika
  • - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Streetmix for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • At Sensations we believe in making the most of every moment. Our snacks are inspired by flavours and recipes we've discovered from around the world, to deliver evocative aromas, intense flavours and enlivening textures that will really excite your senses. Come and discover our snacks - Sensations. A feast for the senses.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (45%), Starch (from Maize, Wheat, Potato), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Mexican Smoked Chilli Seasoning [Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Oleoresin), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract], Salt, Colour (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: other Nuts, Soya, Mustard, Gluten, Milk, Celery

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened keep in airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • REMEMBER: SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0800 980 8432 (UK)
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.
  • Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.sensationssnacks.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 710kJ2367kJ
-171kcal (9%*)569kcal
Fat 11.8g (17%*)39.3g
of which Saturates 1.6g (8%*)5.2g
Carbohydrate 11.5g38.4g
of which Sugars 2.0g (2%*)6.8g
Fibre 0.8g2.8g
Protein 4.3g14.2g
Salt 0.69g (12%*)2.30g
This pack contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

REMEMBER: SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

On offer so good value. They have quite the kick!

Usually bought next

Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Peanuts 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Sensations Honey & Salt Peanuts 145 G

£ 1.00
£6.90/kg

Offer

Doritos Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here