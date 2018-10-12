By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashew Nuts 150G

Tesco Sea Salt & Black Pepper Cashew Nuts 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
1/6 of a bag
  • Energy630kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2522kJ / 608kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted cashew nuts in a sea salt and black pepper seasoning.
  • SEA SALT & BLACK PEPPER Specially selected for size, seasoned with punchy cracked pepper. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cashew Nuts, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a bag (25g)
Energy2522kJ / 608kcal630kJ / 152kcal
Fat48.5g12.1g
Saturates8.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate21.2g5.3g
Sugars6.0g1.5g
Fibre5.7g1.4g
Protein18.9g4.7g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really great cashew nuts

5 stars

Love the crunchy salt and pepper taste. Fabulous cashews.

Delicious

5 stars

I love the flavour of these cashews. Savory with that cracked black pepper kick.

