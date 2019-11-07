By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200G

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200G
£ 1.20
£6.00/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy557kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2229kJ / 535kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a crispy sweet chilli flavour potato and maize coating.
  • SWEET CHILLI Specially selected for size, coated in a crunchy, spicy sweet shell. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Soya Bean, Maltodextrin, Salt, Wheat], Yeast Extract Powder, Thickener (Acacia), Milk Sugar, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Paprika, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Extract, Ginger Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Coriander Powder, Fennel Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond, brazil nut, cashew, hazelnut, pecan, pistachio and walnut. Also, may contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2229kJ / 535kcal557kJ / 134kcal
Fat33.6g8.4g
Saturates5.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate38.5g9.6g
Sugars7.4g1.9g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein17.3g4.3g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

These are absolutely delicious. By far the best sw

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious. By far the best sweet chilli nuts

Buy these!

5 stars

Wow! These are fabulous¬

Zingy tastes

5 stars

The best chilli nuts you can buy and what a great price

Perfect taste and texture other makes brands far inferior

5 stars

this is my favourite treat to myself very moreish. I have tried many versions but these are by far the best

Very tasty snack

5 stars

Guilty pleasure, as good as branded options

Yummy peanuts

4 stars

I buy these every week, rich flavour, bit overpowering with garlic though rather than chilli, should be called garlic coated peanuts. Lol.

Amazing

5 stars

Tried them off a friend they are amazing buy them all the time

Can't get enough of these.

5 stars

Excellent snack to have with beer or any drinks you prefer.

Amazing!

5 stars

Best nuts we’ve ever had.

