Tesco Bbq Flavoured Coated Peanuts 200G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy546kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2184kJ / 525kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a crispy barbecue flavour potato and maize coating.
  • BBQ Specially selected for size, coated in a crunchy, smoky shell. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Thickener (Acacia), Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Chilli Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Ginger Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Citric Acid, Oregano, Fennel Extract, Allspice, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2184kJ / 525kcal546kJ / 131kcal
Fat33.9g8.5g
Saturates3.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate37.4g9.4g
Sugars6.7g1.7g
Fibre8.0g2.0g
Protein13.5g3.4g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

