Marmite Oven Baked Cashews 90G

love it
I recommend them to anyone who loves marmite & cashews I will definitely be buying them again.The flavour was really good, not overpowering, just like Marmite and it really complimented the cashew nut well.
Delicious!
I love marmite and I love cashews so for me this was a perfect combination. Incredibly moorish and very filling. I absolutely loved these and so did my kids. If your a marmite fan then you've gotta give these a try.
Very very bizzare
I really like marmite, I do. I really like it on toast, or in sandwiches or toasties, and I've even had it on pizza. I did not love it on cashews... it was fine, just odd, and I think it's a personal thing. It was very savoury, salty and definitely has the marmite tang to it. I definitely prefer roasted cashews without marmite, so I didn't take to it.
Nice tasting snack
I wouldn't normally have considered cashews as a snack but I love these! They taste really good but also have high energy provision which is great for me when I do shift work. The marmite and cashew combo works really well
Omg these are so good
Expensive so an occasional treat, but these are delicious
Good combination
It's marmite - you either love it or you hate it! That being said, as someone who enjoys marmite and cashew nuts, I'd say this combination tastes pretty good. If you don't like marmite though, I'd stay away! Packet size was reasonable - enough to satisfy that snack urge without you over indulging.
Not marmite
The marmite flavouring was not present at all in these cashew nuts. I was expecting a twiglet type taste and this wasn't what I got. The bags are also pretty small for the price. I wouldn't buy these again
Marmite cashews
These are definitely my new favourite snack. I love marmite and I love cashews so it's a great combination for me. The marmite taste isnt too overpowering, they taste great and you get a good amount in the pack. Will buy them from now on
Nice
I must admit these where not what I was expecting them to taste like. I thought that they would have a really strong taste. They didn't, I thought it was just the right amount of flavouring. Just right, not too overpowering.
Great savoury snack
What can I say, I love marmite and I love cashews but couldn't imagine a combination of the two. Wow how surprised was I when I tried these nuts, they were absolutely delicious. The marmite was not at all overpowering and mixed with the smooth taste of the cashews made an exciting new snack. They can be enjoyed as a snack with your lunch or just on their own at any time of the day (great for sitting in front of the tv watching a box set or film). I personally didn't find the marmite very strong. A great change to my usual snacks and I will definitely be buying more.