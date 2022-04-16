We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Marmite Oven Baked Cashews 90G

4.5(146)Write a review
Marmite Oven Baked Cashews 90G
£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Per 30g serving

Energy
718kJ
173kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

-

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

-

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2394kJ/

Product Description

  • Oven baked cashew nuts coated in a yeast extract seasoning
  • Are you nuts for marmite?
  • Calling all Marmite lovers. Our taste experts have reimagined the nation's favourite savoury spread, adding it to crunchy cashews for the perfect crunchy, nutty snack. Stock up on sharing bags of this vegan-friendly winner, with no artificial colours or preservatives in sight.
  • No added sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • V-Label - European Vegetarian Union - V-Label.EU
  • Marmite is a trade mark of Unilever Plc
  • Tasty cashew nuts baked with lots of lovely marmite seasoning
  • Source of B vitamins
  • 119 kcals per portion
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G
  • Source of B Vitamins
  • Source of Protein & Fibre
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts (91%), Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Peanut, Soy, Milk, other Nuts, Mustard and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. For the perfect crunch, once opened consume immediately.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • CAUTIONS: CHOKING HAZARD FOR SMALL CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
  • Freepost,
  • The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW9 1EW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (30g)*% per portion
Energy 2394kJ/718kJ/9%
-577kcal173kcal9%
Fat 44g13g19%
saturates8.5g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate 21g6.4g3%
sugars5.1g1.5g2%
Fibre 4.2g1.3g5%
Protein 21g6.3g13%
Salt 1.5g0.44g7%
Additional Nutrients(%NRV)(%NRV)
Thiamin3.2mg (293%)0.97mg (88%)
Riboflavin1.1mg (79%)0.33mg (24%)
Niacin 9.5mg (60%)2.9mg (18%)
Folic Acid 102µg (51%)30.6µg (15%)
Vitamin B12 2.7µg (108%)0.81µg (32%)
of which---
Contains 3 servings---
NRV=Nutrient Reference Value---
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

CAUTIONS: CHOKING HAZARD FOR SMALL CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

146 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

love it

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

I recommend them to anyone who loves marmite & cashews I will definitely be buying them again.The flavour was really good, not overpowering, just like Marmite and it really complimented the cashew nut well.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

I love marmite and I love cashews so for me this was a perfect combination. Incredibly moorish and very filling. I absolutely loved these and so did my kids. If your a marmite fan then you've gotta give these a try.

Very very bizzare

3 stars

Review from MARMITE

I really like marmite, I do. I really like it on toast, or in sandwiches or toasties, and I've even had it on pizza. I did not love it on cashews... it was fine, just odd, and I think it's a personal thing. It was very savoury, salty and definitely has the marmite tang to it. I definitely prefer roasted cashews without marmite, so I didn't take to it.

Nice tasting snack

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

I wouldn't normally have considered cashews as a snack but I love these! They taste really good but also have high energy provision which is great for me when I do shift work. The marmite and cashew combo works really well

Omg these are so good

5 stars

Expensive so an occasional treat, but these are delicious

Good combination

4 stars

Review from MARMITE

It's marmite - you either love it or you hate it! That being said, as someone who enjoys marmite and cashew nuts, I'd say this combination tastes pretty good. If you don't like marmite though, I'd stay away! Packet size was reasonable - enough to satisfy that snack urge without you over indulging.

Not marmite

1 stars

Review from MARMITE

The marmite flavouring was not present at all in these cashew nuts. I was expecting a twiglet type taste and this wasn't what I got. The bags are also pretty small for the price. I wouldn't buy these again

Marmite cashews

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

These are definitely my new favourite snack. I love marmite and I love cashews so it's a great combination for me. The marmite taste isnt too overpowering, they taste great and you get a good amount in the pack. Will buy them from now on

Nice

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

I must admit these where not what I was expecting them to taste like. I thought that they would have a really strong taste. They didn't, I thought it was just the right amount of flavouring. Just right, not too overpowering.

Great savoury snack

5 stars

Review from MARMITE

What can I say, I love marmite and I love cashews but couldn't imagine a combination of the two. Wow how surprised was I when I tried these nuts, they were absolutely delicious. The marmite was not at all overpowering and mixed with the smooth taste of the cashews made an exciting new snack. They can be enjoyed as a snack with your lunch or just on their own at any time of the day (great for sitting in front of the tv watching a box set or film). I personally didn't find the marmite very strong. A great change to my usual snacks and I will definitely be buying more.

1-10 of 146 reviews

