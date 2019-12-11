By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kp Unsalted Peanuts 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kp Unsalted Peanuts 250G
£ 1.80
£0.72/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy769kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2564kJ

Product Description

  • Unsalted Roasted Peanuts
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • At KP we have been nuts about nuts since 1953.
  • Our peanuts are picked at their prime, after 130 days in the sun, and roasted until golden for the perfect KP taste and crunch.
  • Not only delicious, but a natural source of protein and high in fibre too.
  • Now in an easy open, easy close pack so you can enjoy the great taste of KP for longer.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Grown in the sun for 130 days for the perfect taste
  • The nut nut's nut
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

8 - 9 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2564kJ769kJ
-619kcal186kcal
Fat 51g15g
of which Saturates 8.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate 5.7g1.7g
of which Sugars 5.2g1.6g
Fibre 8.7g2.6g
Protein 30g9.0g
Salt 0.03g<0.01g
8 - 9 servings per pack--

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Yutaka Tofu 349G

£ 1.70
£0.49/100g

Tesco Jumbo Peanuts 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here