Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & Raisins 250G

good quality, from small red raisins, large and small nuts nice tastes
Perfect for office snacking
These nuts and raisens are perfect to snack on in the office or to crush up for over your porridge, a bag lasts me a week
I have been purchasing the unsalted Nuts and Raisons as a wonderful snack. Can be used as a extra good food intake.
Brilliant Mix
I really like these. All round good mix
these nuts taste like attic
