Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts & Raisins 250G

£ 1.25
£5.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2243kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of peanuts, raisins, Brazil nuts, almonds, hazelnuts and pecan nuts.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Raisins (22%), Brazil Nuts (11%), Almonds (10%), Hazelnuts (5%), Pecan Nuts (4%), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2243kJ / 541kcal561kJ / 135kcal
Fat40.1g10.0g
Saturates6.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate21.3g5.3g
Sugars17.2g4.3g
Fibre8.8g2.2g
Protein19.2g4.8g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

good quality, from small red raisins, large and sm

4 stars

good quality, from small red raisins, large and small nuts nice tastes

Perfect for office snacking

5 stars

These nuts and raisens are perfect to snack on in the office or to crush up for over your porridge, a bag lasts me a week

I have been purchasing the unsalted Nuts and Raiso

5 stars

I have been purchasing the unsalted Nuts and Raisons as a wonderful snack. Can be used as a extra good food intake.

Brilliant Mix

5 stars

I really like these. All round good mix

these nuts taste like attic

3 stars

these nuts taste like attic

