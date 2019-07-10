Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts 200G

Mixed Nuts Poor Product
Not at all happy with this product. It is advertised as Mixed Nuts, but Tesco have disproportionately filled the pack with a high percentage of the cheapest nut. The pack when opened had the following percentage and numbers: Almonds 52% (74 nuts) More than half packet! Peanuts 21.59% (30 nuts) Hazelnuts 12.85% (18 nuts) Cashew 7.14% (10 nuts) Brazil 5.71% (8 nuts) Pecan 0.714% (1 nut only) The photograph on the wrapping depicts a fairly even mix of nuts, so I would judge that this does not reflect the quality of the product. Not recommended.
The change of nut types is a disappointment as I am not keen on walnuts.
Good selection
The nuts are always fresh tasting.
Excellent selection of nuts and very tasty.If you like nuts buy these.
You can always rely on Tesco for quality and freshness.I enjoy a glass of wine with my nuts sitting down watching television in evening.
Healthier option
It can be quite hard to find unsalted, unroasted nuts but this bag is both of those and has a good mix of assorted nuts. You can buy a version with raisins if you prefer but personally, I would only buy the none-raisin packet.
Good balance of nuts
Always eat unsalted mixed nuts for the llhealth benefits and this is one of the better examples of this type of product. A good balance of each type of nuts, with walnuts and almonds in abundance. All nuts are of good size and as good as any premium nuts I've purchased.
Tasty
Although I like flavoured crisps and salted peanuts there are times when I sit down in the evening to watch a film that these unsalted mixed nuts hit the spot. For me it's the right mix of nuts and not a expensive as other brands.