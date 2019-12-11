Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 415G

- Energy739kJ 178kcal9%
Product Description
- Dry Roasted Peanuts
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- At KP we have been nuts about nuts since 1953.
- Our peanuts are picked at their prime, after 130 days in the sun, and roasted until golden for the perfect KP taste and crunch.
- Not only delicious, but a natural source of protein and high in fibre too.
- Now in an easy open, easy close pack so you can enjoy the great taste of KP for longer.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- Grown in the sun for 130 days for the perfect taste
- The nut nut's nut
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 415g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Paprika, Spices & Herbs, Celery Seed Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract; Smoke Flavouring], Stabiliser: Acacia Gum
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
13 - 14 servings per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
Net Contents
415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2462kJ
|739kJ
|-
|594kcal
|178kcal
|Fat
|47g
|14g
|of which Saturates
|7.8g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|8.6g
|2.6g
|Protein
|30g
|9.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.60g
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
