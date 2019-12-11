Walker Sensation Thai Sweet Chili Nuts 150G

I must say this is one of the best nuts ive ever h
I must say this is one of the best nuts ive ever had in such a long time! Defo try it
Peanuts (45%), Starch (from Maize, Wheat, Potato), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning [Fructose, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Tomato Powder, Soyabean, Wheat, Herbs, Chilli Pepper], Salt, Colour (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin Extract)
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened keep in airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Produced in the EU
This pack contains 5 servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|717kJ
|2390kJ
|-
|172kcal (9%*)
|574kcal
|Fat
|11.9g (17%*)
|39.8g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g (8%*)
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|38.7g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g (2%*)
|7.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|4.3g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.63g (11%*)
|2.10g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
REMEMBER: SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
