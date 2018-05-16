By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roast Peanuts & Cashews 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Honey Roast Peanuts & Cashews 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

New

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy606kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2424kJ / 584kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of honey roasted peanuts and cashew nuts.
  • HONEY ROASTED Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in sugar.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • © Tesco 2019. SC2317
  • Honey roasted
  • Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (47%), Cashew Nuts (32%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy2424kJ / 584kcal606kJ / 146kcal
Fat43.0g10.8g
Saturates5.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate22.3g5.6g
Sugars14.3g3.6g
Fibre8.9g2.2g
Protein22.5g5.6g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

