Tesco Honey Roast Peanuts & Cashews 200G
- Energy606kJ 146kcal7%
- Fat10.8g15%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2424kJ / 584kcal
Product Description
- A mix of honey roasted peanuts and cashew nuts.
- HONEY ROASTED Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in sugar.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Not Yet Recycled
- © Tesco 2019. SC2317
- Honey roasted
- Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (47%), Cashew Nuts (32%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2424kJ / 584kcal
|606kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|43.0g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.3g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|14.3g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|2.2g
|Protein
|22.5g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
