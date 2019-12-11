Kp Original Salted Peanuts 250G

Crisp and fresh tasting.
Good to see these back.Crisp and fresh,superior to the tesco own brand which have a slightly stale oil flavour to them
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2543kJ
Peanuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 7 days.
8 - 9 servings per pack
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2543kJ
|763kJ
|-
|614kcal
|184kcal
|Fat
|51g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|1.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Protein
|30g
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.39g
|8 - 9 servings per pack
|-
|-
Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019