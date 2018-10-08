By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G
£ 1.99
£1.33/100g
1/6 of a bag
  • Energy613kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2453kJ / 592kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted jumbo cashew nuts.
  • SALTED Our biggest cashews, seasoned for flavourful snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Our biggest cashews, seasoned for flavourful snacking
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a bag (25g)
Energy2453kJ / 592kcal613kJ / 148kcal
Fat46.8g11.7g
Saturates8.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate17.8g4.5g
Sugars6.4g1.6g
Fibre6.0g1.5g
Protein21.8g5.5g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A great favourite

5 stars

These are good sized nuts with not too much salt,yet are very tasty.paula

