Sacla' Sundried Tomato Pesto Pots 2x45g

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.

The tantalising trinity of tomato, basil and cheese in a single serving. Made with sun-dried tomatoes, dried naturally under the hot Mediterranean sun. Perfect for adding a rich tomato flavour to a me-time bowl of pasta, taking your sandwich to another level and stirring into dips. Truly, madly, deeply Italian food is a way of life for Sacla’, and we're proud to be the 'Pesto Pioneers' who first brought Pesto to the UK. We've been making real Italian food with care, flair and love for three generations, and are still owned and run by the same family. Having always been devoted to creating authentic Italian products, our recipes are made with the freshest ingredients, respecting the seasons, and using local produce wherever possible.

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Basil 10%, Sundried Tomatoes 4%, Cheeses (Milk) (Cheese, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese), Peppers, Cashew Nuts, Carrots, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic, Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts and Peanut traces so not suitable for Nut and Peanut allergy sufferers. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy by our Italian family - with sun-dried tomatoes from more than one country

Net Contents

2 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage