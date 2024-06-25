New
Sacla' Sundried Tomato Pesto Pots 2x45g

Sacla' Sundried Tomato Pesto Pots 2x45g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£2.22/100g

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto SauceVisit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
The tantalising trinity of tomato, basil and cheese in a single serving. Made with sun-dried tomatoes, dried naturally under the hot Mediterranean sun. Perfect for adding a rich tomato flavour to a me-time bowl of pasta, taking your sandwich to another level and stirring into dips.Truly, madly, deeply Italian food is a way of life for Sacla’, and we're proud to be the 'Pesto Pioneers' who first brought Pesto to the UK. We've been making real Italian food with care, flair and love for three generations, and are still owned and run by the same family. Having always been devoted to creating authentic Italian products, our recipes are made with the freshest ingredients, respecting the seasons, and using local produce wherever possible.
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Basil 10%, Sundried Tomatoes 4%, Cheeses (Milk) (Cheese, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese), Peppers, Cashew Nuts, Carrots, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic, Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts and Peanut traces so not suitable for Nut and Peanut allergy sufferers. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy by our Italian family - with sun-dried tomatoes from more than one country

Net Contents

2 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Stir through spaghetti for a twist on traditional Bolognese ragù. The intense tomato flavours will make any recipe sing.

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here