By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G

1(1)Write a review
Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G
£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Per portion (75g)
  • Energy420kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 560kJ

Product Description

  • A rich creamy sauce with ham and cheese.
  • Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet. For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic carbonara pasta sauce.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 2
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cream (from Milk) (22%), Ham (7.2%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Brine, Mix (Dextrose, Stabiliser: (Triphosphate), Antioxidant: (Sodium Ascorbate)), Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: (Sodium Nitrite)), Onion, Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (3.9%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic (0.7%), Milk Proteins, Sugar, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir things up!
  • Less time cooking means more time together. Simply stir in one pot of sauce into hot, freshly cooked pasta and enjoy!
  • We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (75g) (%*)
Energy 560kJ420kJ (5%)
-135kcal101kcal (5%)
Fat 11g8.6g (12%)
of which saturates 6.8g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate 5.1g3.8g (1%)
of which sugars 1.3g1.0g (1%)
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.1g2.3g (5%)
Salt 1.3g0.96g (16%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality from Dolmio

1 stars

Poor quality from Dolmio. Bland and tasteless with chewy bits of bacon. Think the pasta I served it with would have tasted better without this sauce. Won't be buying it again.

Helpful little swaps

Dolmio Stir In Bacon & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Dolmio Stir In Roasted Garlic & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Dolmio Stir In Sweet Pepper Pasta Sauce 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Dolmio Stir In Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here