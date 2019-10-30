Dolmio Stir In Carbonara Pasta Sauce 150G

Poor quality from Dolmio
Poor quality from Dolmio. Bland and tasteless with chewy bits of bacon. Think the pasta I served it with would have tasted better without this sauce. Won't be buying it again.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 560kJ
Water, Cream (from Milk) (22%), Ham (7.2%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Brine, Mix (Dextrose, Stabiliser: (Triphosphate), Antioxidant: (Sodium Ascorbate)), Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: (Sodium Nitrite)), Onion, Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (3.9%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic (0.7%), Milk Proteins, Sugar, Spices
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Made in EU
2 Servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (75g) (%*)
|Energy
|560kJ
|420kJ (5%)
|-
|135kcal
|101kcal (5%)
|Fat
|11g
|8.6g (12%)
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|3.8g (1%)
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.0g (1%)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|2.3g (5%)
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.96g (16%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019