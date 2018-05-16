Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato & Herb 485G

- Energy522kJ 126kcal6%
Product Description
- A creamy tomato and herb pasta bake sauce with tomato and basil.
- For a delicious and easy pasta bake to warm the family try Homepride Pasta Bake Sauce Creamy Tomato and Herb 485g. You can't go wrong with this creamy and rich pasta sauce. There's no need to even boil the pasta beforehand and each serving contains 1 of your 5 a day portions of fruit and veg.
- Perfect for a hassle free, delicious and warming dinner all the family will love. Why not try cooking with chicken, topping with lots of cheese and serving with a side of garlic bread or a salad?
- Homepride Creamy Tomato and Herb Pasta Sauce is as easy as 1,2,3…1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan180°C). 2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well. 3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
- What you will need:
- 100g Grated cheese
- 200g Dry Pasta of your preference
- Homepride have an extensive range of cooking sauces, including Tomato and Bacon Pasta Sauce 485g, Curry Cooking Sauce Can 400g, the nation's favourite canned curry sauce, the All American Sticky Range, the All American Mac and Cheese Range and the latest addition Homepride's Naturally Simple range, made with 100% Natural Ingredients, just like you'd find in your cooking cupboard.
- With over 40 years of expertise in crafting cooking sauces Homepride helps you get it right every time and deliver a delicious dinner for your family. Homepride's sauces help anyone cook a wide range of British & Italian dishes. From Italian favourites like Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake, to British classics like Sausage Casserole... there's a Homepride product that you and your family will love! And with the launch of our new Homepride ‘All American Mac & Cheese" range to complement our 'All American Sticky' sauces, we're bringing the popular flavours of American cuisine to UK consumers in mouth-watering flavours! Fred, the famous bowler-hatted mascot of the brand, turned 50 in 2014!
- Homepride Pasta Bake Sauce Creamy Tomato and Herb 485g is a delicious creamy tomato sauce for your pasta bake
- One of your five a day fruit and veg per serving
- Low sugar
- Ready in 3 easy steps and no need to boil the pasta
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 485g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (72%), Tomatoes (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée (4.5%), Sugar, Basil (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dehydrated Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Garlic Purée, Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings (contains Celery, Milk), Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Lactose (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap
Preparation and Usage
- No need to boil pasta
- As easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan180°C).
- 2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.
- 3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
- Serve up with garlic bread or a salad, or both!
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|431kJ/104kcal
|522kJ/126kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|8.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|7.2g
|8.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.0g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.91g
|1.10g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
