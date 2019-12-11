By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tomato Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 340G

£ 1.40
£0.41/100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 676kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and mascarpone pasta sauce.
  • A creamy sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes and silky mascarpone from Lombardy.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (45%), Tomato Purée, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk) (3%), Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Basil, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100gOne-quarter of a jar (85g)
Energy676kJ / 163kcal574kJ / 138kcal
Fat12.7g10.8g
Saturates4.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate8.6g7.3g
Sugars8.6g7.3g
Fibre1.5g1.3g
Protein2.7g2.3g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Formula has changed !!!!

2 stars

This product WAS the best sauce ever and I used it every week for years. Now the formula has sadly changed and it is no longer as tasty as it used to be. Instead of the creamy texture, chunky tomatoes have been added to possibly bulk up the jars. This leaves a bland taste without letting the mascarpone taste coming through. Not good. So sad. The Finest is no longer the case with this product.

A great sauce for a change from the rest, so good

5 stars

This is a really good sauce, with a beautiful smooth finish and taste. Added pasta twists gammon and a little onion topped with chedder and baked. Best tasting pasta bake I have made yet. I've made a lot. A cut above the others, great for a change. Works very well with spaghetti too.

Love it, don't take it away please!

5 stars

This is good quality, I love it to use for a pasta dish and either add chicken or Mathewson smoked sausage for an easy tea. I will be very upset if this gets removed from the range! I wish there was a finest carbonnara sauce as well.

Good sauce

5 stars

Found this when Tesco stopped making their fresh version and it is just as good. Just wish shops would stop changing their products so much as it took me ages trawling through the Tesco website to find a good quality alternative.

Great sauce for kids

5 stars

We get this sauce a lot as my daughter likes it, we serve hers then add loads of chilli flakes to ours to spice it up.

