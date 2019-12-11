Tesco Finest Tomato Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 340G

Formula has changed !!!!
This product WAS the best sauce ever and I used it every week for years. Now the formula has sadly changed and it is no longer as tasty as it used to be. Instead of the creamy texture, chunky tomatoes have been added to possibly bulk up the jars. This leaves a bland taste without letting the mascarpone taste coming through. Not good. So sad. The Finest is no longer the case with this product.
A great sauce for a change from the rest, so good
This is a really good sauce, with a beautiful smooth finish and taste. Added pasta twists gammon and a little onion topped with chedder and baked. Best tasting pasta bake I have made yet. I've made a lot. A cut above the others, great for a change. Works very well with spaghetti too.
Love it, don't take it away please!
This is good quality, I love it to use for a pasta dish and either add chicken or Mathewson smoked sausage for an easy tea. I will be very upset if this gets removed from the range! I wish there was a finest carbonnara sauce as well.
Good sauce
Found this when Tesco stopped making their fresh version and it is just as good. Just wish shops would stop changing their products so much as it took me ages trawling through the Tesco website to find a good quality alternative.
Great sauce for kids
We get this sauce a lot as my daughter likes it, we serve hers then add loads of chilli flakes to ours to spice it up.