Tesco Finest Sun Dried Tomato Garlic & Basil Sauce 340G

Authentic pasta sauce
One of the best authentic pasta sauces I have had, I will use this from now on, it's good for people that prefer tomato based pasta sauces over the cream based sauces.
Best sauce
This is by far and away the best pasta sauce available - and I have five kids and have tried all of them!! It's why it's always sold out first - it's delicious
Overpowering
The garlic flavour is so extremely overpowering that the sauce is inedible. We had to throw it away.
Ideal for quick sauce
Don’t normally use made up products but thought I would try it, good in emergency!
Overpowering
Not quite my taste, quite strong taste. Purchased for family meal, but kids didn't like it at all. Wouldn't purchase again.
Rich & Tasty
Since I first bout this over a year ago I have never bout another brand/type as it's far better than any of the others. This is really rich and you can really taste the 'sundried' in it