By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sun Dried Tomato Garlic & Basil Sauce 340G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sun Dried Tomato Garlic & Basil Sauce 340G
£ 1.40
£0.41/100g
One-quarter of a jar
  • Energy333kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Sundried tomato, garlic and basil pasta sauce.
  • A sweet, fragrant sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes, garlic and fragrant basil.
  • A sweet, fragrant sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes, garlic and fragrant basil.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (51%), Tomato Purée, Olive Oil, Garlic Purée (5%), Sundried Tomatoes (4.5%), Basil (3.5%), Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy392kJ / 94kcal333kJ / 80kcal
Fat5.1g4.3g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.3g7.9g
Sugars8.6g7.3g
Fibre2.0g1.7g
Protein1.8g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Authentic pasta sauce

5 stars

One of the best authentic pasta sauces I have had, I will use this from now on, it's good for people that prefer tomato based pasta sauces over the cream based sauces.

Best sauce

5 stars

This is by far and away the best pasta sauce available - and I have five kids and have tried all of them!! It's why it's always sold out first - it's delicious

Overpowering

1 stars

The garlic flavour is so extremely overpowering that the sauce is inedible. We had to throw it away.

Ideal for quick sauce

4 stars

Don’t normally use made up products but thought I would try it, good in emergency!

Overpowering

1 stars

Not quite my taste, quite strong taste. Purchased for family meal, but kids didn't like it at all. Wouldn't purchase again.

Rich & Tasty

5 stars

Since I first bout this over a year ago I have never bout another brand/type as it's far better than any of the others. This is really rich and you can really taste the 'sundried' in it

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 340G

£ 1.40
£0.41/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here