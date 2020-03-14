By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smooth Tomato Sauce 200G

3(4)
Tesco Smooth Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

1/2 of a jar
  Energy162kJ 38kcal
    2%
  Fat0.6g
    1%
  Saturates0.1g
    1%
  Sugars3.7g
    4%
  Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  Smooth tomato, carrot, pepper and onion sauce.
  Hidden Veggies Our cooks make this sauce specially smooth perfect for kids
  • Hidden Veggies Our cooks make this sauce specially smooth perfect for kids
  Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (47%), Carrot (20%), Red Pepper (10%), Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Yellow Pepper (5%), Onion (4%), Cornflour, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (100g)
Energy162kJ / 38kcal162kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.3g6.3g
Sugars3.7g3.7g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for making pizza

5 stars

we use it as pizza sauce and mix with garlic paste. it's great.

...tastes nothing like tomatoes!

1 stars

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! Imagine having the gall to pad out a tomato sauce with carrots, and then charge a premium price by passing it off as 'perfect for kids'.

Beware of the stains!

2 stars

Nothing to do with the taste, but this sauce has horrendously stained but child's highchair table and her cup. 18 months in and this is the first time this has ever happened! Serves me right for not making the sauce for once :(

Tastes amazing

5 stars

I buy this for my son every week for those nights when you are too busy to cook from scratch and he says it tastes amazing

