Tesco Smooth Tomato Sauce 200G

Great for making pizza
we use it as pizza sauce and mix with garlic paste. it's great.
...tastes nothing like tomatoes!
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! Imagine having the gall to pad out a tomato sauce with carrots, and then charge a premium price by passing it off as 'perfect for kids'.
Beware of the stains!
Nothing to do with the taste, but this sauce has horrendously stained but child's highchair table and her cup. 18 months in and this is the first time this has ever happened! Serves me right for not making the sauce for once :(
Tastes amazing
I buy this for my son every week for those nights when you are too busy to cook from scratch and he says it tastes amazing