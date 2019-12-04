Tesco Sourdough Pizza Base 2 Pack 220G

- Energy1445kJ 343kcal17%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1314kJ / 312kcal
Product Description
- 2 Pizza bases made with sourdough and extra virgin olive oil (3.5%).
- A TASTE OF ITALY Hand stretched sourdough, flame baked and ready for pizza in ten minutes
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A taste of Italy
- Carefully stretched sourdough, flame baked and ready for pizza in ten minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sourdough Culture (4%) [Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Vinegar, Salt, Wheat Starch], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 7-9 mins.
1. Spread tomato sauce evenly across the pizza base to the edge.
2. Sprinkle grated cheese evenly over the sauce and top with your chosen topping.
3. Place pizza directly onto oven shelf or pizza oven tray in a pre-heated oven for 7-9 minutes or until cheese is bubbling.
4. Serve immediately.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pizza base (110g)
|Energy
|1314kJ / 312kcal
|1445kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|52.0g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|9.4g
|10.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
