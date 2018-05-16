Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 2 Pot 90G

Product Description
- No. 1 Classic Basil Pesto
- Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and these little pots of our No.1 Classic Basil recipe make it easy and convenient to add a dash of Italian pizzazz to all your favourite meals.
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seed Oil, Italian Basil (36%), Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk, Egg), Glucose, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk), Sea Salt, Crushed Pine Kernels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whey Protein (Milk), Flavourings, Potato Flakes, Spices, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Pasta, Pesto and pancetta - Italian perfection! Pesto on chicken wrapped with Parma ham. Delizioso!
Name and address
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
2 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1677kJ/406kcal
|Fat
|39g
|of which Saturates
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|3.3g
