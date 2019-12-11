Homepride Pasta Bake Cheese & Bacon 485G

- Energy391kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.99g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ/78kcal
Product Description
- A cheese and bacon pasta bake sauce with ham, bacon and cheese.
- Why not try our new kids range?
- Low sugar
- Pack size: 485g
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Ham with added Milk Proteins (3%) (Pork (77%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactose (from Milk), Dried Glucose, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Milk Minerals, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Onion, Streaky Bacon (2%) (Pork (94%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Cheese Powder (1%) (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Mustard Powder (Ground Mustard Seeds, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ground Turmeric), Garlic Purée, Sugar, Hot Red Pepper Sauce (Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Ground Nutmeg, Whey Powder (from Milk), Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Beetroot Powder, Onion Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- No Need to Boil Pasta
- As Easy As 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan 180°C).
- 2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.
- 3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
- Serve up with garlic bread or a salad, or both!
- Serves 4.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|323kJ/78kcal
|391kJ/94kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|6.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|4.3g
|5.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.99g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019