Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 190G
Offer
Product Description
- Classic Basil Pesto.
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
- Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and this Classic Basil Pesto will add pizzazz to your Italian meals. To create our Pesto, we've pounded the basil leaves with Grana Padano cheese, Pecorino Romano cheese and pine nuts. It's a versatile ingredient perfect on pasta, and just as good with pizza, potato, fish, chicken and salads.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seed Oil, Italian Basil (36%), Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk, Egg), Sea Salt, Glucose, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk), Crushed Pine Kernels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavourings, Potato Flakes, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts
Storage
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Stir 1/4 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.
Warnings
- IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Name and address
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Return to
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (47.5g)
|Energy
|1867kJ
|887kJ
|-
|453kcal
|215kcal
|Fat
|44.6g
|21.2g
|of which Saturates
|6.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|3.1g
|of which Sugars
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|3.3g
|1.57g
Safety information
IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019