Homepride Pasta Bake Creamy Tuna 485G

Keep your glasses handy for recipe on the label!
Makes into an easy tasty dish but writing is far too small on the label.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 359kJ/86kcal
Tomato Purée (73%), Tomatoes (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion (4%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Basil (1%), Dehydrated Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Garlic Purée, Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk, Celery), Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Lactose (Milk)
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Jar. Recyclable
485g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|359kJ/86kcal
|434kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|6.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|7.2g
|8.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.0g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.09g
