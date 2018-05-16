Tesco Finest Three Cheese Concentrated Sauce 260G

Combine 130ml of milk with this concentrated sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes in a pan to create a cheesy sauce, perfect for lasagne. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com

Lasagne

Cooking Time: 50 mins.

Method: Hob/Oven

Ingedients: 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Three Cheese Sauce; Milk; 15ml (1tbsp) vegetable oil; 1 pack (approx. 500g) Minced Beef; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Red Wine Sauce; 1 pack of Tesco lasagne sheets; 100g grated cheese.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6.

2. Pour the jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Three Cheese Sauce into a jug.

3. Half fill the jar with milk (approx.130ml), replace the lid and shake well.

4. Add the milk to the jug, and whisk until throughly mixed together.

5. Add the oil to a pan and fry the mince until brown.

6. Add the jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Red Wine Sauce to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.

7. Fill jar with water to the top of the label, replace the lid and shake well.

8. Stir the water into the pan and heat for a further 5 minutes.

9. Add 1/3 of the mince mixture to an ovenproof dish. Then add a layer of lasagne sheets. Finally add 1/3 of the cheese sauce mixture.

10. Repeat twice.

11. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top and cook in the oven for 40 minutes or until the lasagne sheets are cooked.

To Serve: Serve with fresh green salad.