Tesco Finest Three Cheese Concentrated Sauce 260G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 152kcal
Product Description
- A creamy concentrated sauce with Pecorino Romano cheese, mascarpone full fat soft cheese and mature Cheddar cheese.
- Just add 130ml of milk to this concentrated sauce to create a cheesy sauce, perfect for Lasagne
- Concentrated sauce An Italian inspired recipe made with Pecorino, Italian mascarpone & mature Cheddar cheese.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk) (2%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Stock [Yeast Extract, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Salt, Onion Juice Concentrate, Mushroom Concentrate, Water, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavouring), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Garlic, Flavouring, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Combine 130ml of milk with this concentrated sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes in a pan to create a cheesy sauce, perfect for lasagne. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
Lasagne
Cooking Time: 50 mins.
Method: Hob/Oven
Ingedients: 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Three Cheese Sauce; Milk; 15ml (1tbsp) vegetable oil; 1 pack (approx. 500g) Minced Beef; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Red Wine Sauce; 1 pack of Tesco lasagne sheets; 100g grated cheese.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6.
2. Pour the jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Three Cheese Sauce into a jug.
3. Half fill the jar with milk (approx.130ml), replace the lid and shake well.
4. Add the milk to the jug, and whisk until throughly mixed together.
5. Add the oil to a pan and fry the mince until brown.
6. Add the jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Red Wine Sauce to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
7. Fill jar with water to the top of the label, replace the lid and shake well.
8. Stir the water into the pan and heat for a further 5 minutes.
9. Add 1/3 of the mince mixture to an ovenproof dish. Then add a layer of lasagne sheets. Finally add 1/3 of the cheese sauce mixture.
10. Repeat twice.
11. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top and cook in the oven for 40 minutes or until the lasagne sheets are cooked.
To Serve: Serve with fresh green salad.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|630kJ / 152kcal
|409kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.18g
|0.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
