Tesco Finest Tomato & Calabrian Chilli Concentrated Sauce 265G

Tesco Finest Tomato & Calabrian Chilli Concentrated Sauce 265G
£1.65
£0.62/100g

1/4 of a jar (66g)

Energy
176kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • A concentrated sauce with cherry tomatoes and Calabrian chilli purée.
  • Just add 130ml of water to this concentrated sauce to create a sweet fiery sauce, perfect for any Italian Dish
  • Concentrated sauce An Italian inspired recipe made with juicy tomatoes & Calabrian chilli
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Partially Reconstituted Tomato, Tomato Purée, Cherry Tomato (5%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Onion, Calabrian Chilli Purée (2%) [Chilli Purée, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Basil, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Parsley.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Combine 130ml of water with this concentrated sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes in a pan to create a spicy sauce, perfect for any Italian Dish. For more tips and inspiring recipes visit realfood.tesco.com

     

    Cherry Tomato & Calabrian Chilli Pasta

    Cooking Time: 10 mins.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Cherry Tomato and Calabrian Chilli Sauce; 400g Tesco Finest Pasta.

    Method:

    1. Pour the jar of sauce into a pan and simmer for 5 minutes.

    2. Fill the jar halfway with water (approx. 130ml), replace the cap and shake well.

    3. Stir the water into the pan and heat for a further 5 minutes until hot.

    4. Cook the pasta as per instructions on the pack.

    To Serve: Stir through the freshly cooked pasta.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy267kJ / 63kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.9g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.7g6.4g
Sugars8.8g5.8g
Fibre2.6g1.7g
Protein2.8g1.8g
Salt1.35g0.89g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

