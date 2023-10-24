Claude's Bistro Adult Cat 40X85g Poultry In Jelly

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

With Turkey in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Turkey), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats. Additives (for all varieties): Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg. Analytical Constituents (for all varieties) Protein 8.5% Crude fibre 0.5% Fat content 4.5% Inorganic matter 2.0% Moisture 82.0% Calcium 0.3% Omega 6 1.0% Calories 82 per 100 g

Composition: With Duck in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Duck), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats. Additives (for all varieties): Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg. Analytical Constituents (for all varieties) Protein 8.5% Crude fibre 0.5% Fat content 4.5% Inorganic matter 2.0% Moisture 82.0% Calcium 0.3% Omega 6 1.0% Calories 82 per 100 g

With Chicken in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats. Additives (for all varieties): Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg. Analytical Constituents (for all varieties) Protein 8.5% Crude fibre 0.5% Fat content 4.5% Inorganic matter 2.0% Moisture 82.0% Calcium 0.3% Omega 6 1.0% Calories 82 per 100 g

Composition: With Poultry in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Poultry), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats. Additives (for all varieties): Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Vitamin E 15 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Taurine 450 mg. Analytical Constituents (for all varieties) Protein 8.5% Crude fibre 0.5% Fat content 4.5% Inorganic matter 2.0% Moisture 82.0% Calcium 0.3% Omega 6 1.0% Calories 82 per 100 g

Our mischievous Monsieur Claude is very purr ticular We wanted to give him indulgent and nutritious meals that he’d love, but nothing was quite good enough. That's why we developed Claude's Bistro succulent, wholesome nutritious ingredients, combined with irresistibly tempting textures and tastes to create perfectly balanced and complete Bistro quality meals that your cat will love… and love you for. Superior Premium Recipes in pouches: 10x with Chicken 10x with Turkey 10x with Duck 10x with Poultry Pack size: 40 x 85g

