Gourmet Perle Connoisseurs Collection 12X85g

5(71)Write a review
£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Come and meet me on my very own website. I will tell you all about my favourite foods, special Gourmet offers and promotions and share a world of cat fun with you.
  • www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • Treat your feline to our exquisite GOURMET® Perle Adult Cat Mini Fillets in Gravy and spoil her at every meal time. This delicious variety pack of wet cat food is part of our Connoisseurs Collection and with the choice of beef, chicken, rabbit or salmon, we are sure your cat will find a dish she loves. Our tender recipes with mini fillets include beef, chicken and salmon provide your cat with a dish bursting with flavour. GOURMET® Perle Adult Cat Mini Fillets in Gravy is 100% nutritionally complete and balanced to help support your cat's overhall health. Our team of nutritional experts have specially formulated our irresistible recipes with your cat's delicate palette in mind, helping her to be satisfied and happy at mealtimes.
  • Your cat is a real connoisseur and sometimes tempting him can be extremely difficult. That is why Gourmet Perle has created Connoisseur's Collection, delicate recipes that will tickle your cat's senses with an irresistible taste experience every day. Fine morsels with meat of fish cut fine fillets and gently cooked in their own savoury sauce to delight the refined palate of your cat. Connoisseur's Collection from Gourmet Perle, elegant temptations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Gourmet Perle, elegant temptations for an irresistible taste experience.
  • Country Styles:
  • Fine morsels with meat or fish cut in fine fillets gently cooked in their own savoury sauce and elegantly accompanied by tender vegetables.
  • Les Marinades:
  • Fine morsels with meaty or fish cut in fine fillets and marinated in a succulent sauce for an intense pleasure.
  • Ocean Delicacies:
  • Fine morsels with fish cut in fine fillets and elegantly combined with tempting whole shrimps.
  • With Beef
  • With Chicken
  • With Rabbit
  • With Salmon
  • This delicious multipack contains a variety of recipes with beef, chicken, rabbit and salmon
  • 100% complete and balanced wet adult cat food
  • A combination of delicious flavours to choose from including beef, chicken & salmon gently cooked in a mouth-watering gravy
  • Convenient pouches that are easy to use and keep your cat food fresh
  • Full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to help keep your adult cat supported
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Ingredients

With Beef:, Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef min 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, With Chicken:, Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken min 4%), Additives: Coloured with EC Additives, With Rabbit:, Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Rabbit min 4%), With Salmon:, Meat and Animals Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon min 4%)

Storage

Please store this product in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: For an average adult cat (4 kg), feed approximately 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. For pregnant or nursing cats: feed as much as your cat will eat. Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 1941,
  • St George's House,
  • Park Lane,
  • Croydon,
  • CR90 9EB.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161.
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household. Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK:
  • 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 1941,
  • St George's House,
  • Park Lane,
  • Croydon,

Net Contents

12 x 85g Pouches

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis:
Protein14.0%
Oil2.5%
Ash2.2%
Fibre0.5%
Moisture79.0%
Copper (as copper sulphate)3 mg/kg
Vitamin A:1110 IU/kg
Vitamin D3:140 IU/kg
Vitamin E:10 mg/kg
Vitamins levels are guaranteed up to the best before date -
Vitamins:-

71 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loved this

5 stars

My cat is getting fussy in his old age and often doesn’t fancy eating. Well he loved this and licked his bowl clean. Also the pouches are easy to open.

Happy cat

5 stars

My cat loved this collection of food. Never seen her eat her food so quickly. Not a bit left on the plate but prefer salmon and chicken. Will definitely buy again

Lovely

5 stars

My cat loved this. Cleared the bowl and wanted more. A great product for your little furry friend.

Clean dishes!

5 stars

I've got 2 very fussy cats and I'm forever throwing away left over food, but they both cleared the dish. It is a bit on the smelly side and you don't seem to get as much in a pouch as other brands but I will definitely be buying again.

They (ALL!) love it

5 stars

My four furries can be a little fussy when it comes to their food and I struggled to find one brand they would enjoy until I stumbled upon The Connoisseurs connection. There is no going back now!

Purrfect 😍

5 stars

Bella is a very fussy eater, but this disappeared so quickly when I put it down for her, I was amazed! She absolutely loved it. She spent ages grooming herself afterwards as well, so it must have been good.

Purina Gourmet for cats with a taste for quality

5 stars

My Pops absolutely loved this Purina Gourmet Perle Connoisseur collection and she seems alot. Brighter since eating it.. Her coat is shinier too.! Highly recommend trying your cats on it!

Best cat food ever

5 stars

My cat loved this collection of food. Never seen her eat her food so quickly. Not a bit left on the plate. Will definitely buy again

It was ok. The cat seemed to enjoy it but it did g

3 stars

It was ok. The cat seemed to enjoy it but it did give her an upset tummy but thats because she was really used to dry rather than wet cat food. From a humans point of view it looked great!!

Fantastic quality all 3 of my cats love this brand

5 stars

Fantastic quality all 3 of my cats love this brand and selection.

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

