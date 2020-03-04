Gourmet Perle Connoisseurs Collection 12X85g

My cat loved this
My cat is getting fussy in his old age and often doesn’t fancy eating. Well he loved this and licked his bowl clean. Also the pouches are easy to open.
Happy cat
My cat loved this collection of food. Never seen her eat her food so quickly. Not a bit left on the plate but prefer salmon and chicken. Will definitely buy again
Lovely
My cat loved this. Cleared the bowl and wanted more. A great product for your little furry friend.
Clean dishes!
I've got 2 very fussy cats and I'm forever throwing away left over food, but they both cleared the dish. It is a bit on the smelly side and you don't seem to get as much in a pouch as other brands but I will definitely be buying again.
They (ALL!) love it
My four furries can be a little fussy when it comes to their food and I struggled to find one brand they would enjoy until I stumbled upon The Connoisseurs connection. There is no going back now!
Purrfect 😍
Bella is a very fussy eater, but this disappeared so quickly when I put it down for her, I was amazed! She absolutely loved it. She spent ages grooming herself afterwards as well, so it must have been good.
Purina Gourmet for cats with a taste for quality
My Pops absolutely loved this Purina Gourmet Perle Connoisseur collection and she seems alot. Brighter since eating it.. Her coat is shinier too.! Highly recommend trying your cats on it!
Best cat food ever
My cat loved this collection of food. Never seen her eat her food so quickly. Not a bit left on the plate. Will definitely buy again
It was ok. The cat seemed to enjoy it but it did give her an upset tummy but thats because she was really used to dry rather than wet cat food. From a humans point of view it looked great!!
Fantastic quality all 3 of my cats love this brand
Fantastic quality all 3 of my cats love this brand and selection.