Gourmet Perle Beef & Chicken In Gravy 12X85g

5(24)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Perle Beef & Chicken In Gravy 12X85g
£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Your cat loves meaty or fishy flavours and you enjoy feeding him delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why GOURMET Perle has created Connoisseur's Duo : thoughtfully selected combinations of fine morsels, cut in mini fillets, with chicken and beef, salmon and whitefish and other exquisite flavours, cooked with care and served in a delicious gravy to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All GOURMET Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Duo from GOURMET Perle, double temptations for cats who love meaty or fishy flavours for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Connoisseur's Duo multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Chicken & Beef, Turkey & Lamb, Duck & Liver, Beef & Duck
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet™ meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household. Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%, Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%, Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%, Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Approved by fussy cat

5 stars

My 19 year old cat is a very fussy eater, It is a challenge to find something he likes. I am so glad we tried these pouches. We now have a clean bowl every time, he would eat the whole box in one go if we let him. Going to be on our regular shopping list now.

Loves it

5 stars

My cat is the fussiest eater, turns her nose up all the time but would only eat one well know brand, so the Gourmet cat food arrived and when I opened the sachet she couldn’t get it fast enough, absolutely crazily loves this! It’s a little expensive but I know there’s going to no waste and she looks content 😁

Amazing cat food

5 stars

Gourmet cat food is the only cat food my cat will eat all of. We have tried over the years different cat foods and finally we have found one she enjoys and even comes in different varieties so doesn't get fed up.

Really good

5 stars

My cat is usually fussy when it comes to wet food, I've tried nearly all the brands and she loves this the most! Especially the gravy!

Tasty gourmet

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic! My 2years old loves this pouch, before trying unsuccessfully other pouch suppliers my cat would leave most of her food on her plate for a full day. Once I give her prepared pouch on her plate she eats all of it at once, she's having 2 pouches a day cause she loves it . Looks very healthy food , the meat is in tinny slices and it's well prepared. Extremely recommended to all !

Worth buying

4 stars

Pleasantly surprised by this, my cats are a fussy little pair but polished this off very quickly. I was concerned the pouches are slightly smaller than other brands so they would want to be fed more often but seems to keep them full and happy.

The best food you can buy for your cats

5 stars

I have been giving my cat Gourmet cat food for a long time, they love it and it is much better for them than most of the other leading cat food providers. They eat all the different combinations, but this is one of their favourites. Usually the bowls are empty, I have 4 cats so I know they all like it and not just a one off.

Cat very pleased!

5 stars

My cat loved this food! He had no problem moving to it from another brand. He loved all the varieties in the pack equally. Each sachet is the perfect portion size so very quick and easy.

Great quality

5 stars

My cat can be quite fussy at times so I was pleasantly surprised when there was no issues when it came to meal time It actually looks like high quality food and my Tilly ate the lot with no hesitations The pouches make it a easy job to serve and with minimal clean up and waste would definitely recommend this food

Cat enjoys this most of all.

5 stars

My cat loves this food, she likes the taste and finishes every pouch rather than eating half and walking away, then pestering later for the rest to be chucked away😂 worth paying more for even better when it’s on offer.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

