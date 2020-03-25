Gourmet Perle Beef & Chicken In Gravy 12X85g

Approved by fussy cat
My 19 year old cat is a very fussy eater, It is a challenge to find something he likes. I am so glad we tried these pouches. We now have a clean bowl every time, he would eat the whole box in one go if we let him. Going to be on our regular shopping list now.
Loves it
My cat is the fussiest eater, turns her nose up all the time but would only eat one well know brand, so the Gourmet cat food arrived and when I opened the sachet she couldn’t get it fast enough, absolutely crazily loves this! It’s a little expensive but I know there’s going to no waste and she looks content 😁
Amazing cat food
Gourmet cat food is the only cat food my cat will eat all of. We have tried over the years different cat foods and finally we have found one she enjoys and even comes in different varieties so doesn't get fed up.
Really good
My cat is usually fussy when it comes to wet food, I've tried nearly all the brands and she loves this the most! Especially the gravy!
Tasty gourmet
Absolutely fantastic! My 2years old loves this pouch, before trying unsuccessfully other pouch suppliers my cat would leave most of her food on her plate for a full day. Once I give her prepared pouch on her plate she eats all of it at once, she's having 2 pouches a day cause she loves it . Looks very healthy food , the meat is in tinny slices and it's well prepared. Extremely recommended to all !
Worth buying
Pleasantly surprised by this, my cats are a fussy little pair but polished this off very quickly. I was concerned the pouches are slightly smaller than other brands so they would want to be fed more often but seems to keep them full and happy.
The best food you can buy for your cats
I have been giving my cat Gourmet cat food for a long time, they love it and it is much better for them than most of the other leading cat food providers. They eat all the different combinations, but this is one of their favourites. Usually the bowls are empty, I have 4 cats so I know they all like it and not just a one off.
Cat very pleased!
My cat loved this food! He had no problem moving to it from another brand. He loved all the varieties in the pack equally. Each sachet is the perfect portion size so very quick and easy.
Great quality
My cat can be quite fussy at times so I was pleasantly surprised when there was no issues when it came to meal time It actually looks like high quality food and my Tilly ate the lot with no hesitations The pouches make it a easy job to serve and with minimal clean up and waste would definitely recommend this food
Cat enjoys this most of all.
My cat loves this food, she likes the taste and finishes every pouch rather than eating half and walking away, then pestering later for the rest to be chucked away😂 worth paying more for even better when it’s on offer.