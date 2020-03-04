Purina Felix Mixed Selection Tasty Shreds 12X80g

Brilliant product, one of my cats is very fussy an
Brilliant product, one of my cats is very fussy and she loves it. I only tried the fish one and now ordered the meat
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom panel.
12 x 80g ℮
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (18%, of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 54% Meat and Animal Derivatives
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Moisture:
|78%
|Protein:
|13.5%
|Fat content:
|2.8%
|Crude ash:
|2.6%
|Crude fibre:
|0.05%
|Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):
|0.5%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|800
|Vit D3:
|120
|Vit E:
|18
|-
|mg/kg:
|Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 9.3)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 0.23)
|Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 0.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 1.8)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 16)
|Taurine:
|500
|Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (16%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Moisture:
|78%
|Protein:
|13.5%
|Fat content:
|2.8%
|Crude ash:
|2.6%
|Crude fibre:
|0.05%
|Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):
|0.5%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|800
|Vit D3:
|120
|Vit E:
|18
|-
|mg/kg:
|Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 9.3)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 0.23)
|Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 0.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 1.8)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 16)
|Taurine:
|500
|Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (18%, of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 54% Meat and Animal Derivatives
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Moisture:
|78%
|Protein:
|13.5%
|Fat content:
|2.8%
|Crude ash:
|2.6%
|Crude fibre:
|0.05%
|Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):
|0.5%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|800
|Vit D3:
|120
|Vit E:
|18
|-
|mg/kg:
|Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 9.3)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 0.23)
|Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 0.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 1.8)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 16)
|Taurine:
|500
|Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (16%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Moisture:
|78%
|Protein:
|13.5%
|Fat content:
|2.8%
|Crude ash:
|2.6%
|Crude fibre:
|0.05%
|Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):
|0.5%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|800
|Vit D3:
|120
|Vit E:
|18
|-
|mg/kg:
|Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 9.3)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 0.23)
|Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 0.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 1.8)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 16)
|Taurine:
|500
|Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
