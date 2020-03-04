Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chef Collection 40X85g

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult cats.
- You enjoy feeding your cat delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
- That is why GOURMET Perle has created Mini Fillets in Gravy: thoughtfully selected ingredients cooked with care for exquisite flavour, cut in fine mini fillets and served in a delicious gravy to delight the refined palate of your cat.
- All GOURMET Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
- Mini Fillets in Gravy from GOURMET Perle, simple and refined creations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
- Contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Turkey, Tuna, Duck and Lamb
- 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
- A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
- Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
- Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
- No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
- Pack size: 3.4KG
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
- UK: Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- Nestlé Purina Petcare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
- www.purina.ie
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
Net Contents
40 x 85g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture 80.0% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.5% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 650 Vit. D3: 99 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 23 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.29 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 2.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 37 Additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.5% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 650 Vit. D3: 99 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 23 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.29 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 2.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 37 Additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.5% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 650 Vit. D3: 99 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 23 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.29 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 2.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 37 Additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.5% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 650 Vit. D3: 99 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 23 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.29 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 2.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 37 Additives: -
