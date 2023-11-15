We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gourmet Revelations Cat Food Chicken 4X57G
Gourmet Revelations Cat Food Chicken 4X57G

4.5(196)
£2.95

£12.94/kg

Complete pal food for adult cats.
Perfectly shaped for an exquisite serving experienceMade with high quality ingredients100% complete and balancedNo colourantsNo added artificial preservatives and flavourings
Pack size: 228G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (46% of which Chicken 26%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

Net Contents

4 x 57g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 5 pots per day in at least 2-3 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should be always available.

Additives

Free From Colours

