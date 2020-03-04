Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies In Gravy 12X85g

Great treat!
Great, my cat loved it! Lovely for a treat meal for her. Really delicate and not too smelly unlike some smelly fish cat food.
expensive cat food that's no better than the rest
good quality cat food rather expensive as it's no better than Tesco's own, except it's rather difficult to get the cat food out the pouch as its gloopy, our cat enjoyed it a lot though
Good quality product, cats love it!
Eager kitty
Only food my cat actually miaows for.... The bowl is locked clean with some happy grooming after.
Great cat food
Top quality cat food. My cat loved it. Good value for money and good variety. Will purchase again
Yummy treat
Cats rather like this tasty treat and gobbled it up. Just needed more in a sachet I think for my greedy cats
My cat loves it
My cat usually eats Whiskers or Felix, but after her trying Gourmet Perle we definitely won’t be looking back!
Cat loves it
My cat loves this and she is super fussy! Very high quality cat food
Great taste
Great cat food my cats love these cat food recommend this
Good quality kitty food.
My kitty absolutely loves this wet cat food. I give her one pouch a day with some dry food. It smells not bad. She likes to graze and it doesn't dry out like some other brands. It's a little more expensive than I would normally spend but it's a treat for my baby.