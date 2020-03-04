By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies In Gravy 12X85g

5(118)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies In Gravy 12X85g
£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You enjoy feeding your cat delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why Gourmet Perle has created Ocean Delicacies: fine morsels with fish, cut in mini fillets and cooked with care in their own savoury sauce to retain the taste of the sea, and with tempting whole shrimps to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies recipes have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Ocean Delicacies from Gourmet Perle, simple and refined creations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon, Tuna, Ocean Fish, Plaice - all with Shrimp
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE:

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK:
  • 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE:
  • 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    • Our Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon, Tuna, Ocean Fish, Plaice - all with Shrimp
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Ocean Fish and Whole Shrimps
    • With Plaice and Whole Shrimps
    • With Salmon and Whole Shrimps
    • With Tuna and Whole Shrimps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Whole Shrimps), Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:13.0%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.1%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:680
    Vit. D3:105
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23.9
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.7
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:39
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon, Tuna, Ocean Fish, Plaice - all with Shrimp
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Ocean Fish and Whole Shrimps
    • With Plaice and Whole Shrimps
    • With Salmon and Whole Shrimps
    • With Tuna and Whole Shrimps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Whole Shrimps), Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:13.0%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.1%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:680
    Vit. D3:105
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23.9
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.7
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:39
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon, Tuna, Ocean Fish, Plaice - all with Shrimp
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Ocean Fish and Whole Shrimps
    • With Plaice and Whole Shrimps
    • With Salmon and Whole Shrimps
    • With Tuna and Whole Shrimps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Whole Shrimps), Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Ocean Fish 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:13.0%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.1%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:680
    Vit. D3:105
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23.9
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.7
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:39
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon, Tuna, Ocean Fish, Plaice - all with Shrimp
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Ocean Fish and Whole Shrimps
    • With Plaice and Whole Shrimps
    • With Salmon and Whole Shrimps
    • With Tuna and Whole Shrimps

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Whole Shrimps), Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Plaice 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:13.0%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.1%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:680
    Vit. D3:105
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23.9
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.7
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:39
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

118 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great treat!

5 stars

Great, my cat loved it! Lovely for a treat meal for her. Really delicate and not too smelly unlike some smelly fish cat food.

expensive cat food that's no better than the rest

4 stars

good quality cat food rather expensive as it's no better than Tesco's own, except it's rather difficult to get the cat food out the pouch as its gloopy, our cat enjoyed it a lot though

Good quality product, cats love it!

5 stars

Good quality product, cats love it!

Eager kitty

5 stars

Only food my cat actually miaows for.... The bowl is locked clean with some happy grooming after.

Great cat food

5 stars

Top quality cat food. My cat loved it. Good value for money and good variety. Will purchase again

Yummy treat

4 stars

Cats rather like this tasty treat and gobbled it up. Just needed more in a sachet I think for my greedy cats

My cat loves it

5 stars

My cat usually eats Whiskers or Felix, but after her trying Gourmet Perle we definitely won’t be looking back!

Cat loves it

5 stars

My cat loves this and she is super fussy! Very high quality cat food

Great taste

5 stars

Great cat food my cats love these cat food recommend this

Good quality kitty food.

5 stars

My kitty absolutely loves this wet cat food. I give her one pouch a day with some dry food. It smells not bad. She likes to graze and it doesn't dry out like some other brands. It's a little more expensive than I would normally spend but it's a treat for my baby.

1-10 of 118 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chefs Collection 12 X 85G

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Catsan Cat Litter 10L

£ 6.50
£0.65/litre

Gourmet Mon Petit Fish Selection 6X50g

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here