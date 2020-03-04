Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chefs Collection 12 X 85G

would still like more gravy at least cats would
Gave my poor cat diarrhea - don't buy
Gave my poor cat diarrhea. I now have two boxes of cat food I can't use and an upset cat.
My 'little' Coco Minx loves it, unfortunately she will only lap up the gravy though. Not a problem as the other cats are more than happy to help finish off her leftovers. At least with Gourmet Perle she gets to have some wet food as she won't touch anything else.[ - ]
No wastage
Cat loved this food she cleaned the plate for me and wanted more it's the 1st brand where wastage is a minimum
Great festive treat for the cats!
Our cats mostly eat dry food, with wet as an occasional treat - we picked this because the boys normally enjoy Purina products. I'm happy to report that they both went absolutely crazy for this, cleaning their bowls in a matter of minutes. The box is gone now, but next time I want to buy wet food I'll definitely be returning to this product.
GAME CHANGING CAT FOOD
This is honestly such a great cat food. We wanted to try my cat on some new food because shes very fussy and after trying this version she absolutely loved it. Will be now using this as my regular cat food for her because she loved it that much. Defintely recommend it for your fur friends.
Great Quality Product
My cat absolutely loves this product and cant get enough, licks the plate clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good variety and quality
Its a very good quality cat food, my cats loved it. The amount of food in each pouch wasnt a lot though and the packaging made it difficult to squeeze out, especially when you have two hungry cats waiting for dinner! Good variety of flavours though.
Picky cat finally appeased
My cat seems to be very fussy with cat food - Whiskers cat food will be licked dry, but he doesn't eat the reformed meat. We thought we'd try him with some better cat food - he loves Gourmet! The gravy is rich, and the meat is proper meat - not reformed, but good chunks - and he finishes his bowl every time. Gourmet all the way!
Quality product
I have a rescue cat and he loves all of the Gourmet Perle range. I try to alternate the different products available to give him a variety of flavours. He especially enjoys the fish selections. As soon as the bowl of Gormet goes down on his feeding mat he is at the bowl. I can always tell that he has enjoyed his tea as he spends ages washing and grooming afterwards! The quality of this food is of a very high standard and I would highly recommend it.