Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chefs Collection 12 X 85G

5(106)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chefs Collection 12 X 85G
£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You enjoy feeding your cat delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why GOURMET Perle has created Mini Fillets in Gravy Chef's Collection: thoughtfully selected ingredients cooked with care for exquisite flavour, cut in fine mini fillets and served in a delicious gravy to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All GOURMET Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Mini Fillets in Gravy from GOURMET Perle, simple and refined creations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Chef's Collection multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Turkey, Tuna, Duck and Lamb
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit. D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

106 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

would still like more gravy at least cats would

5 stars

would still like more gravy at least cats would otherwise smells very ematy

Gave my poor cat diarrhea - don't buy

1 stars

Gave my poor cat diarrhea. I now have two boxes of cat food I can't use and an upset cat.

My 'little' Coco Minx loves it, unfortunately she

5 stars

My 'little' Coco Minx loves it, unfortunately she will only lap up the gravy though. Not a problem as the other cats are more than happy to help finish off her leftovers. At least with Gourmet Perle she gets to have some wet food as she won't touch anything else.[ - ]

No wastage

5 stars

Cat loved this food she cleaned the plate for me and wanted more it's the 1st brand where wastage is a minimum

Great festive treat for the cats!

5 stars

Our cats mostly eat dry food, with wet as an occasional treat - we picked this because the boys normally enjoy Purina products. I'm happy to report that they both went absolutely crazy for this, cleaning their bowls in a matter of minutes. The box is gone now, but next time I want to buy wet food I'll definitely be returning to this product.

GAME CHANGING CAT FOOD

5 stars

This is honestly such a great cat food. We wanted to try my cat on some new food because shes very fussy and after trying this version she absolutely loved it. Will be now using this as my regular cat food for her because she loved it that much. Defintely recommend it for your fur friends.

Great Quality Product

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this product and cant get enough, licks the plate clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good variety and quality

4 stars

Its a very good quality cat food, my cats loved it. The amount of food in each pouch wasnt a lot though and the packaging made it difficult to squeeze out, especially when you have two hungry cats waiting for dinner! Good variety of flavours though.

Picky cat finally appeased

5 stars

My cat seems to be very fussy with cat food - Whiskers cat food will be licked dry, but he doesn't eat the reformed meat. We thought we'd try him with some better cat food - he loves Gourmet! The gravy is rich, and the meat is proper meat - not reformed, but good chunks - and he finishes his bowl every time. Gourmet all the way!

Quality product

5 stars

I have a rescue cat and he loves all of the Gourmet Perle range. I try to alternate the different products available to give him a variety of flavours. He especially enjoys the fish selections. As soon as the bowl of Gormet goes down on his feeding mat he is at the bowl. I can always tell that he has enjoyed his tea as he spends ages washing and grooming afterwards! The quality of this food is of a very high standard and I would highly recommend it.

1-10 of 106 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

