Purina Gourmet Tinned Food Pate Mixed 8X85g

- GOURMET Gold has created Paté, a delicious wet cat food recipe to spoil her sophisticated palate with a unique taste experience. Tender paté with beef, turkey and other exquisite flavours, carefully prepared to offer your cat the pleasure of a delicate and smooth sensation.
- Patés from GOURMET Gold, tempt your cat with a soft, velvety delight!
- Our Gourmet Gold Paté multipack contains delicious recipes with Ocean Fish, Liver, Turkey, Beef
- Complete pet food for adult cats
- 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
- Offers your cat the pleasure of a delicate and smooth sensation
- Served in 85g cans to keep every meal fresh and convenient
- Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
- No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
- Pack size: 680G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
Name and address
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- Nestle Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 85g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 77.5% Protein: 10.5% Fat content: 7.0% Crude ash: 3.2% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 900 Vit. D3: 140 mg/kg: mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.6 Calcium Iodate anhydrous: 0.40 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.2 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 51 Additives: - Preservatives -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Oceanfish 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 77.5% Protein: 10.5% Fat content: 7.0% Crude ash: 3.2% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 900 Vit. D3: 140 mg/kg: mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.6 Calcium Iodate anhydrous: 0.40 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.2 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 51 Additives: - Preservatives -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 77.5% Protein: 10.5% Fat content: 7.0% Crude ash: 3.2% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 900 Vit. D3: 140 mg/kg: mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.6 Calcium Iodate anhydrous: 0.40 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.2 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 51 Additives: - Preservatives -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Liver 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 77.5% Protein: 10.5% Fat content: 7.0% Crude ash: 3.2% Crude fibres: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 900 Vit. D3: 140 mg/kg: mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.6 Calcium Iodate anhydrous: 0.40 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.5 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 6.2 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 51 Additives: - Preservatives -
