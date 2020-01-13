Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Mixed 8X85g

My cat loves this. He definitely prefers the textu
My cat loves this. He definitely prefers the texture of the ‘cake’. There’s a perfect portion in each tin which makes it easier to keep track of how much he’s eating. I like the fact that the tins and the box can be recycled, unlike pouches.
recommended
Peppi cat says chicken and salmon are the best but I leave veg to the side in the others.
My cat Jasmine absolutely adores this! She can't wait to get her savoury cake and would highly recommend it to all cats!