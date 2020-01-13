By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Mixed 8X85g

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Mixed 8X85g
£ 3.75
£5.52/kg

Product Description

  • Come and meet me on my very own website
  • I will tell you all about my favourite foods, plus Gourmet™ offers and promotions and share a world of cat fun with you.
  • www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • You don't want your cat to get bored with his meals so you always look for inspirational food choices for him to enjoy.
  • That's why GOURMET Gold has created Savoury Cake, a delicious range made with high quality ingredients in a cake texture, for a delightful eating experience we're sure he will enjoy.
  • GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake features delicately chopped pieces with Chicken, Salmon or other exquisite flavours and with just a hint of sauce. They all come together in a delicious cake for your cat to savour every bite. GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake: delicious in every bite.
  • With a tempting cake texture for a delightful eating experience
  • A complete and balanced meal for adult cats
  • Made with high quality, carefully chosen ingredients
  • With a touch of savoury sauce for flavour and moistness
  • Our Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake multipack contains delicious recipes with Beef, Chicken, Salmon, Tuna
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Offers your cat the pleasure of a delicate and smooth sensation
  • Served in 85g cans to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 680G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat 4kg, feed 2 to 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet™ meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161.
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household.
  • Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:74.0%
    Protein:17.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:1.1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:880
    Vit. D3:135
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:50
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:450
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Tuna 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:74.0%
    Protein:17.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:1.1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:880
    Vit. D3:135
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:50
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:450
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:74.0%
    Protein:17.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:1.1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:880
    Vit. D3:135
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:50
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:450
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:74.0%
    Protein:17.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:1.1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:880
    Vit. D3:135
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:50
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:450
    Additives:-

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loves this. He definitely prefers the textu

4 stars

My cat loves this. He definitely prefers the texture of the ‘cake’. There’s a perfect portion in each tin which makes it easier to keep track of how much he’s eating. I like the fact that the tins and the box can be recycled, unlike pouches.

recommended

5 stars

Peppi cat says chicken and salmon are the best but I leave veg to the side in the others.

My cat Jasmine absolutely adores this! She can't w

5 stars

My cat Jasmine absolutely adores this! She can't wait to get her savoury cake and would highly recommend it to all cats!

