Sheba Select Slices Wet Cat Food Pouches Poultry Gravy 40x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Sheba Select Slices wet cat food is a deluxe medley of tender pieces in a delicious gravy your cat will adore. Exceptional Sheba cat food with Poultry in Gravy keeps your feline friend pawing at your feet for more. Choose handy Sheba Select 40 x 85g cat food pouches. A 100% Complete and Balanced wet cat food with no artificial colours or preservatives.Sheba Select Slices with Poultry in Gravy is a deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy.Convenient Sheba 85g wet cat food pouches are gently prepared, with an exquisite flavour that cats love, time and again.Delicious Sheba cat food in gravy with Duck, Chicken, Poultry and Duck & Turkey is made from select ingredients.Sheba Select Slices pouches are quality wet cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives.
At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior cat food and cat treats, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
High quality adult cat food that provides complete nutrition for your feline companion, ensuring they have all they need for a healthy life
Pack size: 3400G

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding RecommendationPouch Only: 3 kg: 2 1/2, 4 kg: 3, 5 kg: 3 1/2Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg: 1 1/2 + 18 g, 4 kg: 2 + 18 g, 5 kg: 2 1/2 + 18 gWe recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Sheba® and a dry food.67 kcal/85 gFeeding instructions: Adjust the amount of food to your cat's needs. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

With DuckWith ChickenWith PoultryWith Duck and Turkey

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Duck 4% and Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients, **Chunks 46% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.8
Fat content:4.5
Inorganic matter:1.8
Crude fibre:0.30
Moisture:83.0
Vitamin D₃:213 IU
Taurine:572 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):17.0 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.0 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

