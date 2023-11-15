Whiskas Adult Surf & Turf In Jelly 40X85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.

Whiskas 1+ Duo Surf and Turf adult cat food pouches in jelly combine two of your cats favourite flavours in one glorious meal, without compromising on nutrition. Each wet cat food pouch is crafted with two irresistible flavours for a divine taste sensation that even the fussiest of cats cannot resist! Purrs guaranteed. Cat food pouches with everything your cat needs to help keep them healthy, including B vitamins and balanced minerals. Adult cat food containing four irresistible combinations for those cats who love a bit of everything: Chicken & Cod, Salmon & Turkey, Tuna & Trout, Beef & Poultry. Cat food that provides 100% of your cat's daily needs. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. Fish in our wet cat food recipes is sustainably sourced.

Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Each glorious wet cat food meal contains dual flavour for double the taste for purrfect satisfaction

Pack size: 3400G

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Recommendation Feeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days. 3 kg: 2 1/2 - 3, 4 kg: 3 1/2 - 4, 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/2 1x can be replaced by 16 g Whiskas® dry food. 62 kcal/85 g