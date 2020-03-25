Gourmet Perle Country Medleys In Jelly 12X85g

Christmas Delights for Feline Friends
My two elderly lady cats (12years old) loved the selection and vocally showed their delight and appreciation. Their dishes were licked clean. Happy cats = Happy owners The turkey dinner was a good choice for Christmas Day and the others saw them eating happily till New Year
Cat food selection
My cat is a fussy eater she is 16yrscold this year, she loves it, doesn't upset her either. She hears the pouches being opened and comes running. A success
Fantastic food
Salem totally loved this food. It was different as he usually has gravy but he gulped this meal down in one. Highly recommended and I will be buying again. Great natural ingredients and its sustainable too which is good. My cat loved this food that I went and bought more. Price is abit high but you expect that with high end brands. Much better than whiskas or felix which he wont touch.
Cheerful Cats Enjoy Gourmet Medley
My two cats loved this medley & meowed non stop before licking the plates clean. The Game and Duck and Turkey were new tastes for them as they usually have a Chicken or Fish variety. This was really a Christmas time treat for them but I think they will expect it to continue. If you love your fur babies treat them to this they will purr for ages.
Cat loved them
My cat loved these pouches, she devoured the food straight away and meowed for more. She never eats anything fish related so I thought that she wouldn't like the trout pouches but she loved them too! Will definitely be buying these again.
Love at first bite!
Our cat is a fussy eater and I was apprehensive about trying a new brand, but I didn’t need to worry. It was love at first bite and having tried duck and game flavours already, I’m confident that the whole box will be a success. The box contains 12 individual pouches which are a meal-sized treat of tiny flakes of meat in a delicious jelly. They are easy to serve with no mess. Highly recommended 😺
Fussy kitty’s love this
My cat absolutely loves this as soon as he hears the packet he comes running. He’s normally really fussy and won’t entertain most supermarket own brands however with this he eats it then proceeds to lick the bowl. It’s so easy to get out of the packet too coming out in one chunk rather than bits getting left behind. The chunks are small too so they’re much easier for your cat to chew than the bigger chunks.
A big hit in our house!
I chose this product to give my cat a different wet food experience from her usual brand. My cat loved this range - she’s not a big fish lover so this is the perfect combination of flavours. The portions are just the right size for my little girl but I imagine a big Tom would need two! A big hit in our house!
Totally smitten with these flavours .
My cat ( Mia ) ate all of these without any fuss . She normally licks the gravy/jelly and leave the chunks, but not with these ' Gourmet Perle country medley ' . Mia really enjoyed the turkey flavour and enjoyed a pouch on Christmas day . The pouch is easy to open and comes out without a fuss of me digging it out with a spoon .
Excellent quality, my cats loved it.
My cats are normally quite fussy on what they eat, however every flavour they loved. I have six cats and each one enjoyed every different pouch.