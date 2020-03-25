By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gourmet Perle Country Medleys In Jelly 12X85g

5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Perle Country Medleys In Jelly 12X85g
£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Come and meet me on my very own website www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • You enjoy feeding your cat delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why Gourmet Perle has created Mini Fillets in Jelly Country Medley: thoughtfully selected ingredients cooked with care for exquisite flavour, cut in fine mini fillets and served in a delicious jelly to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All Gourmet Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Mini Fillets in Jelly from Gourmet Perle, simple and refined creations for a delightful taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Country Medley multipack contains delicious recipes in Jelly with Turkey, Trout, Duck, Game
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE:

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK:
  • 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE:
  • 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    • Our Gourmet Perle Country Medley multipack contains delicious recipes in Jelly with Turkey, Trout, Duck, Game
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Game
    • With Trout
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Game 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.7%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:630
    Vit. D3:97
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Country Medley multipack contains delicious recipes in Jelly with Turkey, Trout, Duck, Game
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Game
    • With Trout
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.7%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:630
    Vit. D3:97
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Country Medley multipack contains delicious recipes in Jelly with Turkey, Trout, Duck, Game
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Game
    • With Trout
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.7%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:630
    Vit. D3:97
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • Our Gourmet Perle Country Medley multipack contains delicious recipes in Jelly with Turkey, Trout, Duck, Game
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Duck
    • With Game
    • With Trout
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.7%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:630
    Vit. D3:97
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Christmas Delights for Feline Friends

5 stars

My two elderly lady cats (12years old) loved the selection and vocally showed their delight and appreciation. Their dishes were licked clean. Happy cats = Happy owners The turkey dinner was a good choice for Christmas Day and the others saw them eating happily till New Year

Cat food selection

5 stars

My cat is a fussy eater she is 16yrscold this year, she loves it, doesn't upset her either. She hears the pouches being opened and comes running. A success

Fantastic food

5 stars

Salem totally loved this food. It was different as he usually has gravy but he gulped this meal down in one. Highly recommended and I will be buying again. Great natural ingredients and its sustainable too which is good. My cat loved this food that I went and bought more. Price is abit high but you expect that with high end brands. Much better than whiskas or felix which he wont touch.

Cheerful Cats Enjoy Gourmet Medley

5 stars

My two cats loved this medley & meowed non stop before licking the plates clean. The Game and Duck and Turkey were new tastes for them as they usually have a Chicken or Fish variety. This was really a Christmas time treat for them but I think they will expect it to continue. If you love your fur babies treat them to this they will purr for ages.

Cat loved them

5 stars

My cat loved these pouches, she devoured the food straight away and meowed for more. She never eats anything fish related so I thought that she wouldn't like the trout pouches but she loved them too! Will definitely be buying these again.

Love at first bite!

5 stars

Our cat is a fussy eater and I was apprehensive about trying a new brand, but I didn’t need to worry. It was love at first bite and having tried duck and game flavours already, I’m confident that the whole box will be a success. The box contains 12 individual pouches which are a meal-sized treat of tiny flakes of meat in a delicious jelly. They are easy to serve with no mess. Highly recommended 😺

Fussy kitty’s love this

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this as soon as he hears the packet he comes running. He’s normally really fussy and won’t entertain most supermarket own brands however with this he eats it then proceeds to lick the bowl. It’s so easy to get out of the packet too coming out in one chunk rather than bits getting left behind. The chunks are small too so they’re much easier for your cat to chew than the bigger chunks.

A big hit in our house!

5 stars

I chose this product to give my cat a different wet food experience from her usual brand. My cat loved this range - she’s not a big fish lover so this is the perfect combination of flavours. The portions are just the right size for my little girl but I imagine a big Tom would need two! A big hit in our house!

Totally smitten with these flavours .

5 stars

My cat ( Mia ) ate all of these without any fuss . She normally licks the gravy/jelly and leave the chunks, but not with these ' Gourmet Perle country medley ' . Mia really enjoyed the turkey flavour and enjoyed a pouch on Christmas day . The pouch is easy to open and comes out without a fuss of me digging it out with a spoon .

Excellent quality, my cats loved it.

5 stars

My cats are normally quite fussy on what they eat, however every flavour they loved. I have six cats and each one enjoyed every different pouch.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gourmet Perle Connoisseurs Collection 12X85g

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Gourmet Perle Cat Food Chefs Collection 12 X 85G

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Gourmet Perle Seaside Duo 12X85g

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies In Gravy 12X85g

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here